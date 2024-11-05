'Never seen anything like it' - Alvaro Morata knew Lamine Yamal was 'one of the fenomeni' after one training session as he backs Spain & Barcelona wonderkid to fill Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo void
Alvaro Morata considers Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal to be “one of the fenomeni” and capable of filling the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo void.
- Rewritten the history books at 17
- Expected to form part of global elite
- Can follow in legendary footsteps