Altay Bayindir has been repeatedly snubbed despite Andre Onana's endless gaffes - why don't Man Utd trust him?

The Turkish goalkeeper is set to finally make his Red Devils' debut at Newport County on Sunday, far later than he would have imagined

When Altay Bayindir joined Manchester United he knew he had been signed as a backup goalkeeper and would have been bracing himself for a long initial period on the substitutes' bench. But he surely wouldn't have expected to have waited this long to don his gloves and get on the pitch.

Bayindir is finally set to make his debut on Sunday against Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup as Andre Onana is returning from international duty for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations. Instead of Old Trafford or one of the top grounds in the Premier League, Bayindir will make his bow at the rather less glamorous Rodney Parade, in front of 9,000 supporters after a temporary stand was erected to cope with the surge in demand for tickets.

Bayindir is used to playing in front of intimidating crowds in Turkey but this will be something quite different for him, a baptism of fire at the bottom of the British football pyramid. And it is hard not to think that the fact he will be making his debut in such unglamorous surroundings, almost five months after signing from Fenerbahce on transfer deadline day, reflects a lack of confidence in him from Erik ten Hag and the rest of United's coaching staff...