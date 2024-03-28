Alphonso Davies Bayern München 2024Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

‘He’s being attacked!’ - Alphonso Davies’ agent slams Bayern Munich for ‘unfair’ transfer ultimatum as fresh development means Real Madrid transfer now inevitable

Alphonso Davies' agent has attacked Bayern Munich over the club's contract renewal stance, with a summer move to Real Madrid looking imminent.

  • Davies forced to extend or present offer by April
  • Davies' agent fires back at treatment
  • Real Madrid move now seems imminent

