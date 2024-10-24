‘All about Miami & Lionel Messi’ – USMNT legend Alexi Lalas offers his opinion on 2024 Supporters’ Shield winners & MLS Cup hopefuls joining expanded FIFA Club World Cup
Alexi Lalas says FIFA are making the Club World Cup “all about Miami and Lionel Messi” after absorbing the Herons into an expanded event for 2025.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- 32 teams will grace revamped tournament
- Event set to take place on American soil
- Argentine icon helped Herons fill spot