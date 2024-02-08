'My hero!' - Role model Alisha Lehmann makes young girl's dream come true as Aston Villa Women star signs shirt & then 'likes' post on Instagram after gruelling League Cup tie
Alisha Lehmann showed off her heartwarming side as she signed a shirt for a young girl and liked her post on Instagram.
- Fan watches Lehmann play against Brighton
- Lehmann signs shirt and likes post on Instagram
- Aston Villa win on penalties in League Cup