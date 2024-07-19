Alexis Mac Allister insists Argentina is not a 'racist country' as Liverpool star defends international team-mate Enzo Fernandez in wake of bus chant controversy
Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has leapt to the defence of Argentina team-mate Enzo Fernandez after his controversial Copa America celebrations.
- Fernandez embroiled in racism storm
- Posted controversial video after Copa America win
- Mac Allister says Chelsea star 'is not a racist'