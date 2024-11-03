Alejandro Garnacho must do more to impress Ruben Almorim: Winners and losers as Man Utd forward again fails to fire as Moises Caicedo's revival continues at Chelsea

The forward wasted four chances in the 1-1 draw although their much-loved interim coach can be pleased with how well his side defended

Ruben Amorim has been chosen to clean up the mess at Manchester United but as he watched on from Lisbon, he may have felt that the job facing him was not as daunting as it first seemed. His soon-to-be employers could not beat Chelsea in a blockbuster fixture which failed to live up to the hype, but there were big improvements from the previous displays against top-six opponents.

United looked like a cohesive defensive unit. Matthjis de Ligt nullified Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, while Noussair Mazraoui had a standout display, showing he can be an asset in both areas for his new boss. But Amorim should be worried about one of United's most promising stars, Alejandro Garnacho.

For the second league game in a row, the young forward was let down by his finishing and his inability to score gilt-edged chances is becoming a real concern, especially as his fellow attackers are also struggling to score. Indeed, it took a penalty scored by Bruno Fernandes after more terrible goalkeeping from Robert Sanchez for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side to find a breakthrough.

They had to settle for a draw though due to a moment of brilliance from Moises Caicedo, who is beginning to repay his eye-catching transfer fee.

