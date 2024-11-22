Red Devils fans are excited to see the new coach's heralded system in action on Sunday at Portman Road - but who deserves to start?

There could hardly be more excitement about Ruben Amorim's first game in charge of Manchester United and the wait is almost over. The Portuguese will finally lead the Red Devils out away to Ipswich Town on Sunday, 27 days after Erik ten Hag was sacked and 23 days after it was confirmed that the 39-year-old was going to take his place.

Amorim left Sporting CP in the best shape imaginable but he joins a United side who are in the midst of the latest of many crises in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era, looking hopelessly off the pace with the Premier League's leading sides and even further behind Europe's elite. He has had nearly two weeks to get his feet under the table and assess his squad and has taken several training sessions, being left aghast by the lack of intensity on display.

The coach is renowned for playing a 3-4-3 formation and has made it clear he intends to stick with that tried and tested shape at United, already putting it into practice in training. But who will get the nod when he names his first line-up at Portman Road? GOAL runs through the starting XI Amorim should pick in order to make the best possible start.