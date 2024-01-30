'Thankful for the blessings' - Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo posts topless picture showing off six pack on eve with potential final showdown with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi in Riyadh Season Cup
Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his impressive physique ahead of his Al-Nassr side facing Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup.
- Ronaldo shows off six pack
- Al-Nassr to face Inter Miami
- Messi and Ronaldo set to face off