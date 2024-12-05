Raphinha Barcelona Real Sociedad 2024-25Getty
Parshva Shah

Al-Ittihad ready to make Barcelona star one of highest-paid players in the world

TransfersLaLigaSaudi Pro LeagueRaphinhaBarcelonaAl Ittihad

Saudi Arabia giants Al-Ittihad are plotting a move for Barcelona talisman Raphinha and want to make him one of world's highest-paid players

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Raphinha in the form of his life at Barca
  • Al-Ittihad want to sign him
  • Will offer him one of the biggest contracts in football
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱