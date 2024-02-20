'Akanji should amputate that arm, it is of no use, why did he choose Switzerland over the Super Eagles?' - Nigeria fans unhappy with Manchester City star

The majority of Super Eagles fans feel it is just a show off by the Manchester City central defender.

The Super Eagles supporters have told off Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji who showed a Nigeria football logo tattooed on his arm.

Akanji's father hails from the West African nation, meaning the now 28-year-old could feature for Nigeria. He, however, opted to represent the A-Team.

While a few believe the Nigeria Football Federation might have opted against calling Akanji, some claim the Manchester City star could have played for the Super Eagles and not put what they feel is a hypocritical tattoo.