Ajax, Feyenoord and Roma hit back at Barcelona president Joan Laporta over claims they want to join European Super League

Ajax, Feyenoord and Roma hit back at Barcelona president Joan Laporta over claims they want to join European Super LeagueJamie SpencerGettyBarcelonaRomaAjaxFeyenoordChampions LeagueEuropa LeagueAjax, Feyenoord and Roma have refuted claims made by Barcelona president Joan Laporta that they are among those willing to join the new Super League.Ajax, Feyenoord, & Roma deny Super League involvementJoan Laporta claimed 15 clubs want to joinProject resurfaced after December 2023 court rulng