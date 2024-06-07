Adam Wharton Crystal Palace Man CityGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Revealed: Adam Wharton part of Man City's midfield succession plan with breakout England star attracting top-level interest

Adam WhartonManchester CityCrystal PalacePremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester City are reportedly interested in the long-term prospect signing of Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man City interested in Adam Wharton
  • Looking to rejuvenate squad for future
  • Will not sign the midfielder this summer
Article continues below