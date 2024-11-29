Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2024-25Getty
Parshva Shah

'A great champion must rise from the ashes' - Michel Platini backs "lost" Kylian Mbappe to overcome Real Madrid struggles

LaLigaK. MbappeReal Madrid

France legend Michel Platini is confident that Kylian Mbappe will soon overcome his struggles at Real Madrid and showcase his quality regularly.

  • Platini backs Mbappe to overcome struggles at Real
  • Hailed 25-year-old as a "champion"
  • Mbappe at the receiving end of criticism following Liverpool game
