There were wins, draws, and losses as the WCQ matches continued on Sunday across the continent with Groups starting to take shape.

Senegal maintained their unbeaten run in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers with a win over Mauritania.

Tunisia remained on top of their group despite a draw against Namibia at Orlando Stadium, meanwhile, São Tomé and Príncipe hosted Liberia.

Elsewhere, Djibouti locked horns with Ethiopia while DR Congo and Togo fought for three points in Kinshasa.

Here, GOAL wraps up Sunday’s Africa Fifa World Cup qualifiers games.