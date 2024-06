Mozambique, Botswana, Algeria, and Ghana registered convincing wins whereas the Super Eagles were stunned by the Cheetahs in WCQ.

Nigeria slipped to a shock defeat when they were beaten 2-1 by Benin while Algeria overpowered Uganda by the same score.

There were also celebrations for teams like Botswana, Mozambique, and Equatorial Guinea.

GOAL wraps up Fifa World Cup qualifiers results following Monday's matches across the African continent.