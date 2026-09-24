How to get Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite presents a mouth-watering continental encounter as Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal take on UAE heavyweights Shabab Al Ahli at the modern Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Both Asian powerhouses feature exceptional squad depth and elite international talent, making this fixture one of the defining clashes of the group stage.

GOAL has compiled all the essential details on fixture schedules, stadium locations, and ticket availability so you can lock in your seats and experience the match live right now.

When is Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC is not currently available, but check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 Nov 3, 2026 - 14:15

Where to buy Al Hilal vs Shabab Al Ahli tickets?

Official match tickets for Al Hilal home fixtures in the AFC Champions League Elite are released through Webook, the official primary ticketing partner for major football events at the Kingdom Arena and across Saudi Arabia. Fans are advised to monitor the primary ticketing outlet closely when general admission sales launch.

If tickets are completely sold out on the official primary vendor, secondary ticketing platforms like Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Al Hilal vs Shabab Al Ahli tickets?

Ticket pricing for the AFC Champions League Elite varies based on seating category, view quality, and fixture demand at Kingdom Arena.

On the official ticketing platform Webook, standard entry tickets typically start at approximately 30 SAR to 50 SAR for general admission behind the goals.

If primary allocations sell out, market pricing will fluctuate according to fan demand. On secondary platforms such as Grintahub, ticket options start at approximately 80 SAR for standard seating passes.

To secure the cheapest ticket options, act fast as soon as general sales go live or explore listed options on secondary platforms before availability tightens.

Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Form

Al Hilal head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15. A standout result in that run was a 6-0 dismantling of Al-Taawoun, though they conceded two without reply in a loss to Neom SC. Across the five matches, Al Hilal scored 13 goals and conceded four.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC have taken three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Tractor in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 14. A 3-1 loss to Al-Jazira represents the low point of that stretch, though wins over Al-Wasl and Al-Dhafra demonstrated their capacity to grind out results. They scored five goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 0-0 when Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC hosted Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite in February 2026. Looking at the last five head-to-head meetings, Al Hilal hold the stronger record, with three wins to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC's two. Al Hilal have scored eight goals across those fixtures, with Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC netting six in return.



