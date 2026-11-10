Xabi Alonso's honeymoon period is over: New Chelsea boss needs to find answers or risk Blues backlash

The inability to field a consistent XI week in, week out has certainly hindered Alonso in his first few months at Stamford Bridge, and having a handful of key absentees has exposed just how thin Chelsea's squad is - not necessarily in terms of numbers, but rather the fact that they are seriously lacking quality depth and players that the manager trusts to do a job.

That is in no small part the result of what is increasingly looking like a poor summer of transfer business; beyond regular starters Rogers, Lacroix and Martinez, the club added a clutch of young players and a handful of veterans who have so far struggled to have much of an impact or, in some cases, demonstrate that they are at the level required. Having notably been hired as a manager rather than head coach, and played a role in recruitment, Alonso must shoulder some responsibility for that.

Full-backs Marco Palestra and Pep Chavarria are still adapting to the Premier League but haven't pulled up trees, Henderson has played his part but shouldn't need to be relied upon on the pitch at 36, and Geovany Quenda, Valentin Barco, Welbeck and Emegha don't seem to have the manager's full confidence given their scant minutes. Meanwhile, patience among the supporters is wearing thin with the likes of Fofana and Malo Gusto, whom many consider to be deadwood that should have been cut away in the summer.

The failure to secure a replacement for Enzo Fernandez before allowing the midfielder to complete his big-money move to Manchester City on deadline day is looking particularly ill-judged. With James injured yet again and nominally a defender anyway, Lavia's fitness still a question mark, Barco flattering to deceive and Henderson lacking the legs in the twilight of his career, there is a glaring need for a box-to-box No.8 in Alonso's squad.

Consequently, reports that Chelsea could make a play for Bournemouth's Alex Scott - whose all-action skillset makes him perfect for the role - as early as January are unsurprising. They could feasibly add two new midfielders, if they reignite their interest in Monaco's Lamine Camara after his deadline-day switch dramatically collapsed.

But even with some January additions and potential exits, there is a sense that it will take at least one more transfer window to form a squad that is genuinely competitive for the long-term, and on multiple fronts. As things stand, Alonso and the club's decision makers will likely still have elite-level full-backs, at least one centre-back and a striker on their wish list.