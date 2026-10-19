Will Arsenal sack Renee Slegers? Gunners boss feeling the heat as WSL title favourites' historic winless run goes on

When the new Women's Super League season began, on paper, Arsenal looked like the team to beat. The Gunners enjoyed a brilliant transfer window, building a stronger and deeper squad than any in the division, and looked ready to take that next step. It didn't feel like it was a huge step, either. After all, this team won the Champions League in 2025 and was Manchester City's closest challenger for the WSL title a year later.

But predicting them to make that step felt like a bit of a trap. It felt too easy. It's very rarely the team that wins the transfer window that turns out to be the best team, is it?. Even though the reasons to back Arsenal to win their first WSL title since 2019 felt compelling, there was something in the gut that held some observers back.

Those who did so will be glad they trusted their instincts. On Saturday, the Gunners were held to a disappointing draw by newly-promoted Birmingham City, meaning they've won just one of their opening six league games and now gone five WSL games without a win for the first time ever. It leaves Arsenal in eighth place, in a 14-team league, a huge 12 points off the pace. In what is only a 26-game season, it's hard to see a way back when it comes to chasing the title.

So what has gone so wrong to leave Arsenal in this position? And what does it all mean for the future of head coach Renee Slegers?