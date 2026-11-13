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Wael Mohya NXGN GFX 1-1GOAL

Wael Mohya: The history-making wonderkid who caught Jurgen Klopp's eye with impressive Borussia Monchengladbach exploits

The teenager has already attracted the attention of Bayern Munich - and others - with his performances at Borussia-Park

Peter McVitie

  • Wael Mohya's blistering ascent from academy hopeful to regular Bundesliga starter has happened so quickly that it has even caught the 17-year-old by surprise.

    The Borussia Monchengladbach academy product has broken club and league records amid his fledgling breakthrough, impressing enough to earn a call-up from Jurgen Klopp to the Germany national squad.

    The quick-footed and nimble attacking midfielder has been attracting interest from other clubs for some time, with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund all keeping track. While Gladbach have no desire to let the homegrown hero of their golden generation escape just yet, they will be worried about losing him prematurely, especially if they fail in their bid to survive relegation amid a torrid start to the season for the club.

    GOAL takes a look at the precocious German...

  • The beginning

    Borussia Mnchengladbach U17 v RB Leipzig U17 - DFB U17 Youth League Final
    Getty Images Sport

    Mohya has emerged as a key figure in a golden generation for Gladbach

    Born in the town of Mettmann, east of Monchengladbach, Mohya’s footballing education began when he joined Gladbach’s youth academy from local team SV Straelen at the age of seven.

    It didn't take long for the diminutive, attack-minded youngster to stand out. His technical proficiency and relentless energy rocketed him through the age groups, joining the U17s at 15 before making the leap to the U19s just a year later.

    In 2025, he was vital in the U17s German championship success. He outshone Bayern's rising star Lennart Karl with a double in the semi-final win against Bayern. Then, leaving a defender in his wake, he burst into the RB Leipzig box and fired into the net nine minutes into the final. He found Can Armando Guner with a pass to set up the late strike that sealed a 3-1 win.

    Shortly afterwards, he joined the senior team in pre-season training and likely would have been named on the Gladbach bench in the first few weeks of the season had it not been for an injury.

    "We are convinced of the boy's qualities. This will be Borussia's way of giving young players this platform again," said sporting director Roland Virkus.

    In October last year, just two months shy of his 17th birthday, he was added to the squad for an away trip to Union Berlin. Less than two weeks later, he made his debut in the DFB-Pokal clash against Karlsruher and featured again in the round of 16 as St Pauli beat the Foals 2-1 in December.

  • The breakthrough

    VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    His stunning display at youth level resulted in a record-breaking debut and a first senior goal

    Later that month, coach Eugen Polanski brought him off the bench in the Bundesliga clash against Wolfsburg. At 16 years and 347 days old, he became the youngest Gladbach player ever to appear in the Bundesliga, breaking a record previously held by Marko Marin at 18 years old.

    He blossomed over the second half of the campaign, making 15 Bundesliga appearances in total, including six starts.

    "Wael put in an outstanding performance in his first start in professional football," Polanski said after his display against Union Berlin in February. "Wael comes onto the pitch every day with a smile, showing commitment and enjoyment of the game. That's exactly the kind of attitude we want to see from him."

    His first goal, which made him the youngest scorer in club history and the third-youngest in Bundesliga history, came against Bayern in March. The visitors were 4-0 down when he pounced on a rebounded shot and poked it in from six yards.

    “I was very, very pleased with Wael," Polanski said. "The minutes he got, he fought very hard for over the past few months. He had to wait long enough. I’m happy that we can train such young players in our academy."

    A month later, he took on a pass from the left wing and fired home against Heidenheim before setting up Hugo Bolin for his team’s first in a 4-0 win against Hoffenheim in the last game of the season.

  • How it's going

    Germany Training Session And Press Conference
    Getty Images Sport

    Jurgen Klopp called him up to the Germany squad to get a look at him up close, though he won't be making his debut against Serbia or Netherlands

    Mohya returned from the summer break ready to take on a starting XI spot and has held onto it since Polanski was sacked and replaced by Alexander Blessin in September.

    It has been a rough start for Gladbach, but Mohya's importance has been clear.

    A week after he scored a fantastic looping effort against Hoffenheim, he was vital as they picked up their only league win of the season so far in Stuttgart.

    The tenacious teen got locked in a physical battle with two defenders in the box and emerged with the ball before squaring to Shuto Machino for a fine finish. Carrying the ball from the left wing, he slotted through the defenders legs as the ball inexplicably found its way past goalkeeper Dennis Seimen.

    "He's simply fun to watch, he gives it his all in training, and he still carries the cones, which is important. He's grounded," Bessin said of him recently.

    His impact was rewarded with a call up to the national team by Klopp.

    “I was absolutely delighted," he said of receiving the call from the iconic coach. "I then told my parents about it over dinner, and they were obviously very happy too – they even started crying. It means a lot to me. I think every player dreams of being called up to the national team one day. To have made it this far is simply amazing, and it makes me very proud."

    Klopp said of him: "The talks went really well. I certainly wasn't that self-confident at 17. There aren't many 17-year-olds playing in the Bundesliga; that alone is an outstanding achievement. But he's also doing very well. Really well."

    He will have to wait for his first game in Germany colours, though, as Klopp merely called him up as an extra body to get a look at him in training with the other established stars. On Thursday, he was dropped as the coach had to cut his team to 23 for the Nations League clashes against Serbia and Netherlands.

    "It’s really just about having a week to work with him," Klopp said, explaining his policy of adding an extra player to the squad. "If possible, we want to keep doing this in the future - creating a situation where we can see whether a player gets on the pitch, or even makes the matchday squad at all."

    He has travelled to Belgrade with the rest of the squad despite being left out and will later return to Germany to prepare for next week’s important home game against Borussia Dortmund.

  • Strengths

    Borussia Mönchengladbach v SC Paderborn 07 - Bundesliga 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Agile, rapid and tough to contain, he has earned his place in the Gladbach starting XI

    The quick and nimble youngster is most often used in the attacking midfield role but has proven dangerous on the left wing for Die Borussen.

    Chasing the ball down with urgency, he puts opponents under ferocious pressure to leave them with no room and he does not shy from physical battles, be they on the ground or in the air.

    He mystifies defenders with his rapid directional changes and zig-zagging footwork, is capable and quick-fire combinations in tight spaces, making him valuable when Gladbach are attacking down the wing.

    “The way I see him in training, he's carefree. He plays freely and doesn't overthink things," Blessin said.

    The manager has been impressed by his mental strength, too, saying that pressure does not bother him. "If I had faced such media pressure as a 17-year-old, I would have been completely overwhelmed," he added. "We have to help him maintain this coolness."

  • Room for improvement

    Hamburger SV v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    For all his attributes, his physicality and accuracy need some work

    Still only 17, Mohya's game is naturally a work in progress, and both his coaches and German scouts have pointed to a few clear areas where he must round out his profile.

    While he is tidy in tight spaces, his long passing needs to improve and his shooting lacks accuracy despite a couple of impressive goals.

    Naturally, the step up intensity from youth football to the Bundesliga is an ongoing adjustment and although he launches himself into physical duels for the ball, he is weak in the air and his lack of upper-body strength is a clear limitation. As well as struggling to win the ball, his weakness results in him losing it too frequently.

    Coach Blessin has admitted that he may "never be a fierce tackler", but is determined to bring out the best of him, saying: "Ultimately, it's also my job to smooth things out and support him in conversations. There will always be ups and downs, and I hope that I can guide his progress so that he steadily improves."

  • The transfer situation

    Borussia Mnchengladbach v SC Paderborn 07 - Bundesliga 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    The top Bundesliga sides are already after the attacking midfielder while Ajax had once had hopes of signing him

    Unsurprisingly, other clubs have been circling since even before his senior breakthrough. Last year, Ajax had identified him as an intriguing target as his Gladbach contract neared its end, though Eintracht Frankfurt were prepared to challenge the Dutch side.

    Monchengladbach were relieved to see him sign a new contract in June that year, tying him to his boyhood club until 2028 and it has been reported that talks are underway to extend it even further.

    However, with the Borussia Park club stuck at the bottom of the table and in danger of being relegated, he may be reluctant to sign one, at least without a reasonable release clause in case their crisis deepens. Gladbach are reportedly determined to hold out for a record transfer fee were they to sell him soon, aiming north of the €45 million they got for Granit Xhaka.

    "We are having completely normal discussions and neither side is under any pressure! What we do have is an incredibly strong relationship of mutual trust," sporting director Rouven Schroder told Sky. "Both sides want to do the best job together and don't need to make a decision in the short term."

    The interest in him is already huge. Sky reported recently that Bayern Munich have already made contact with his representatives. Kicker claimed that Bayer Leverkusen have him on the top of their list of targets, while Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also closely monitoring the academy jewel.

    "Every young German talent is on FC Bayern's radar, and they're keeping a close eye on the lad," sporting director Max Eberl said. "We haven't spoken a word to the lad, his agency, or Gladbach."

  • What next?

    Borussia Mönchengladbach v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Still in his early days, Mohya will hope to give Klopp no choice but to give him his senior debut with the national team

    Being cut from the Germany squad may have come as a blow to the 17-year-old, but training under Klopp and with the likes of Florian Wirtz, Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz and Jonathan Tah will have been a positive experience.

    The exciting youngster will be determined to ensure he stays in contention for a place after the Nations League, but first he will hope to help lift his club from their dismal position in the German top flight.

    With Klopp, Vincent Kompany and Niko Kovac keeping their eye on him, playing a key role in the Foals surviving the drop would provide a huge boost to his reputation.