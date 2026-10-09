After Brazil's shock defeat to Norway in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, Vinicius Junior reportedly underwent a chin harmonisation procedure to reshape his lower jaw. The 26-year-old's first public appearance after the non-surgical cosmetic treatment sent the internet into a frenzy, with many claiming he looked unrecognisable, which wasn't a complete stretch; the lower portion of his face is now more projected and angular, and his jaw contours are much tighter than before.
Vinicius' natural look was a defining part of his identity as a global footballing superstar, and the sudden transformation will take some getting used to. Perhaps he wanted a clean slate mentally and aesthetically after the biggest disappointment of his career to date, or maybe he simply felt a more sculptured jawline would suit him better. Either way, it's his body and his choice, but it was one that opened him up to a whole new level of scrutiny.
After a largely dismal start to the 2026-27 season for club and country, some fans have been quick to mock Vinicius' appearance, even going so far as to claim he has been cloned. Of course, those theories are absolutely ridiculous, but the Real Madrid winger has been a shadow of the man who was once a Ballon d'Or favourite, and it remains to be seen if he can get back to that level.