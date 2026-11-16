Lily Yohannes had a goal to celebrate, two wins to her name and, by Sunday, a court to call her own.

The young midfielder scored in Olympique Lyonnais' 6-0 win over Juventus on Wednesday before making a brief appearance in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Saint-Malo. Then came a different kind of milestone: opening her own Cruyff Court. Linked to her 2023-24 Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year award, the community space gives young people a place to gather and play sports - and gives Yohannes a connection to the game beyond her own performances.

Her U.S. Women's National Team teammates had an eventful weekend, too. In the Women's Super League, Sam Coffey made her first start of the season for Manchester City, but Alyssa Thompson and Chelsea claimed the win Saturday.

Sunday brought concern for Emily Fox, who was forced off following a collision in the 83rd minute of Arsenal's 1-1 draw with London City Lionesses. Phallon Tullis-Joyce, meanwhile, added another shutout to her resume in Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The focus will soon shift back to international duty, with the USWNT set for Concacaf W Championship quarterfinal action Nov. 27.

GOAL breaks down how the Americans fared across the WSL and in France...