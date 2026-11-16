The picture is now a little bit clearer.

With Mauricio Pochettino still USMNT manager but not really, there is now a sense of what the program could look like in the days after he leaves.For one, it has been reported that Pep Guardiola, supposedly a top target to replace Poch, is off the market - citing the need to take a year off from management.

And fair play, Pep. That's allowed. So, what now? Well, there are still a few other names in the mix (B.J. Callaghan, anyone?) And outside of that, Poch still has one more fixture to worry about. Sure, the U.S. made easy work of Haiti in the first leg of their Nations League quarterfinal. But there's another game to follow, too.

Since these are the final days of Poch's era, what do we make of them? What of his tenure as a whole? And, if Guardiola truly is off the market, where do the U.S. turn now? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... the Rondo.