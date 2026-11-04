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USMNT Rondo 1-1GOAL

USMNT Rondo: Should Cavan Sullivan start alongside Christian Pulisic, and has Mauricio Pochettino found his best XI for Nations League clash with Haiti?

The USMNT roster for the Nations League tie with Haiti would seem to suggest that Mauricio Pochettino has a clearer idea of his best players

Tom Hindle

  • Right, it's time to perhaps get a bit more serious with this thing. The USMNT are well past the magic of the summer of 2026. That World Cup brought plenty of memorable moments. But now, the shine has worn off a bit. Those are now just memories. None of it is all that real, or even relevant, anymore.

    Instead, we have a different kind of game that actually matters. No, the Nations League is not the World Cup. But the USMNT do have to win these games to advance (that's how knockout competitions work). Manager Mauricio Pochettino has selected a squad that reflects it. Some of the big hitters - Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun - are in the fold. So too are the youngsters that impressed last month. It's a mix that says "we want to win."

    But are there any mistakes here? Should, for example, Ricardo Pepi be in the mix? And if the U.S.'s first leg against Haiti were tomorrow, what should the XI be? GOAL writers ask those questions and more in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • What is the biggest surprise from the roster?

    United States Training in St. Paul
    Getty Images Sport

    There were a few surprises from Pochettino in his latest squad selection.

    Tom Hindle: That there were no real surprises! Pochettino has spent the last 18 months or so constantly throwing curveballs, to use a frightening Americanism. This looks, well, normal? The youngsters who were good last month have kept their spots. The guys you can consistently rely on are back in the fold, even if they haven't been playing all that well at a club level. This is a "win some football matches with the guys you trust" squad. Pochettino has been reluctant to do that so far.

    Ryan Tolmich: That so many of the kids made it. With a U23 camp going on at the same time, it seemed likely that most of the young guns from last camp would head to the Olympic team. Some, like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall, looked likely to stay, of course, but it is surprising to see Mathis Albert, Justin Ellis, Neil Pierre and Adri Mehmeti keep their places, too. It shows that Pochettino thinks highly of them and, while it doesn't rule them out of future U23 duty, it shows that they're in the mix with the senior team, too.

    Alex Labidou: Pochettino largely stuck to the script with this selection, but let’s give a shout to Santiago Castañeda and Bryan Reynolds. Castañeda is an unheralded but rising prospect, while Reynolds is a true example of how perseverance can pay off. There were massive expectations for him at Roma, but anyone could have predicted that playing for José Mourinho would be a bad fit. After bouncing around on loan and rebuilding his confidence in Belgium, he’s now shining in France and appears to have pipped a mainstay in Mark McKenzie for a place in defense.

  • Who is the biggest exclusion?

    imago-sport-1085315291.jpg
    as-sportfoto

    Joe Scally's strong start to the season figured to be enough to justify his inclusion in the squad

    TH: Are there any? Can you genuinely look at the landscape of the USMNT player pool and highlight a single difference maker who has been left off here? Maybe there's a shout for, say, Ricardo Pepi. But even he has just returned from injury and is finding his scoring touch again. Joe Scally might have added a tad more defensive depth to ensure you don't ruin hamstrings. Perhaps Yunus Musah has a shout, too. But otherwise, nicely done.

    RT: Joe Scally is clearly the one. He's in incredible form at the moment and is improving at the one thing that was always held against him: attacking. Generally, Pochettino has rewarded those who have gone above and beyond on the club level, but Scally didn't get that call this time around. The challenge is now to show that it isn't form but rather genuine improvement. If he does that, he'll be back before long.

    AL: As notable as McKenzie’s omission is, let’s go with Ricardo Pepi. He’s back from injury and in form, yet still can’t find a place in this squad. Yes, there’s precedent for Pochettino leaving out players who have recently returned from injury, but the PSV star also appears to be losing ground to players like Julian Hall and Justin Ellis. Unfortunately for Pepi, it’s another reminder that sometimes availability is the best ability.

  • Does Folarin Balogun deserve to be included after a tough start to the season?

    imago-sport-1085419594.jpg
    ABACAPRESS

    Folarin Balogun's minutes have been inconsistent so far this season.

    TH: It's a bit tighter than you might have thought, but on balance, yes. He's still the most talented striker at the USMNT's disposal, and even if he has struggled a bit after an immensely complicated summer (understatement), he should still be in the mix.

    RT: Absolutely. The USMNT isn't good enough to be a team that ignores obvious talent in place of form. When you have a player as good as he is, he's in camp when fit, and that's generally going to be that.

    AL: Yes, Balogun gets a pass after arguably being the U.S.’s best player at the World Cup. But Pochettino should make it clear that a place in the squad doesn’t guarantee a starting spot. If Hall comes into camp looking sharper, why not stick with the approach we saw in September?

  • Assuming Pochettino keeps his same system, how should this USMNT team line up?

    imago-sport-1078850978.jpg
    Action Plus

    Gio Reyna impressed in a handful of friendlies last month - and might have done enough to nail down a starting spot.

    TH: Gotta be a 4-2-3-1. So, something like this: Matt Freese; Freeman, Richards, Trusty, Robinson; Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Reyna, Sullivan; Balogun. It seems rather likely, though, that Pochettino will want to find a way to get Malik Tillman into the side.

    RT: It seems teed up for a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 depending on how much you want to argue about midfielders. You'll have Pulisic on one side, Sullivan or Reyna on the other, and then a midfield built around Adams, McKennie, and Tillman again. Here's what the full lineup should be:

    Kochen, Robinson, Trusty, Richards, Freeman, Adams, McKennie, Tillman, Pulisic, Sullivan, Balogun

    This is close to the strongest possible XI, and it would make sense to play that way this camp.

    AL: Kochen, Freeman, Trusty, Richards, Robinson, Berhalter, Adams, Tillman, Pulisic, Reyna, Balogun in a 4-2-3-1.

  • What does this squad say about the Nations League?

    imago-sport-1083849299.jpg
    Sports Press Photo

    Pochettino's squad selection would seem to indicate he has an idea of his best XI.

    TH: That it's to be taken seriously! Aside from a couple of slightly weird inclusions, there are no experiments here. And, yes, this is a quarterfinal that you want to win; the implication is that Pochettino has no interest in stumbling his way to victory with a cast of teenagers. Instead, this is a forum for his best team to play their best soccer.

    RT: It says that the U.S. are taking it seriously, but also approaching this time in the cycle for what it is: a rebuilding period. If this was a do-or-die World Cup qualifier, there probably wouldn't be so many kids in the team. It's not, though; it's the Nations League. That means it's a good dress rehearsal for those games, and a good step up for players that earned that chance last camp.

    AL: Pochettino clearly sees value in this competition, and these aren’t friendlies. Let’s not forget: the U.S. failed to win this tournament for the first time under his watch. It’s time to get that trophy back, and the Americans should be heavily favored here. It also serves as useful preparation for qualifying and the Gold Cup down the road.