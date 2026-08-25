When Thierry Henry silenced the Bernabeu - How Arsenal's shock win against Real Madrid launched Arsene Wenger's men on to 2006 Champions League final run

It was a momentous victory for Wenger’s side, but they were only halfway through.

"We were brilliant defensively, but more importantly, we were not scared to play," Henry said after the match. "We have only won one game. We are not there yet, so we have to stay calm and focused. We actually wasted some chances in the first half. In some games recently we have been kicking the ball up front for no reason, but here we played football. We were tremendous at the back - amazing."

Wenger concurred, telling reporters: "We were defending well when we needed to and it was much better than I expected. We were not the favourites, and we had chances to score more goals. The young players played extremely well. One of the keys to the game was to start well. We played with respect, but Real will be at their best at Highbury and we have to try to score more goals there."

As Wenger anticipated, Arsenal had to be more disciplined in the second leg to contain Raul and Ronaldo. Madrid threatened after two minutes when the Brazilian tested Lehmann, then he almost went through on goal 15 minutes later before Gilberto halted the move. Arsenal responded when Reyes struck the crossbar late in the first half, while Toure cut out a daring run from Zidane at the other end.

The second half remained intense as the teams exchanged chances. Henry just missed with a header before Raul saw an effort hit the post and bounce back to him, only for Lehmann to force his second attempt wide. Madrid soon turned up the pressure in a desperate attempt to get a goal but couldn’t get close, even when Casillas came up for a last-minute corner. The hosts held out for the goalless draw and went on to the quarter-finals.

"There was a huge release of emotion at the end of the game," Lehmann said. "This result means so much to us, it will take a little while to sink in. The young players coped extremely well with the pressure and played two outstanding matches."