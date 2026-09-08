The Rondo, Champions League edition: Can PSG three-peat and which team will disappoint?

Tom Hindle: Liverpool should be fascinating. Andoni Iraola’s style has been compared to that of Jurgen Klopp, and even if that is a little flattering, all of the high-pressing, heavy-metal football traits are there. That worked wonders in the Champions League before and it might do so again. Some big performances under the Anfield lights wouldn’t go amiss.

Ryan Tolmich: PSG are the obvious choice, but Barcelona are intriguing. The Catalan giants haven’t been particularly close in recent years, but early form in La Liga says this team may have taken a step forward this summer. Is Rodri the missing piece? Can Lamine Yamal add that next bit of silverware to his already-insane resume? That’s worth watching.

Alex Labidou: They’re probably a year away from winning it all, but let’s give Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid a shout. Madrid never disappoint when it comes to drama, and this side should offer plenty of subplots alongside a serious challenge. I see a semifinal exit, but the ride will be fun. Mourinho needs silverware somewhere this season if his return is going to last. This particular trophy, though, looks destined for another team in Spain or one in Germany.