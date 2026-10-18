Football on trial: How FA Cup winner and Eredivisie champion Ronnie Stam found himself serving seven years in prison

Stam, along with Rudi, was found to have played a "decisive and coordinating role" in the smuggling of 2,217 kilograms of drugs from South America and laundering €2.6m between 2020 and 2021. They were also accused of preparing to export 5kg of cocaine and 5kg of MDMA to Paris in 2023.
Initially refusing to attend the court hearings, Stam denied all involvement and asked to be released as he awaited trial, but the judge dismissed his plea and he was kept in custody.
"My sons both play football at a high level and they are going to break through. I want to be there for that," he said, arguing he posed no flight risk. He was shocked by the prosecutor’s request for a 13-year prison sentence, too, saying: "I am not a major player in the drug world. My children cried because of it. The youngest thinks he will never see me again, and the oldest thinks I am going to miss his entire football career."
He later said in court that the requested sentence was “more than for the biggest drug criminals, and that is only because this is a media case, because I was good at football."
Eventually, Stam expressed a willingness to talk, but on his own terms. He would address his involvement in the preparation of trading 4kg of cocaine and the MDMA, provided he spoke only about himself and did not have to name co-conspirators.
He admitted to mediating the 2020 shipment of 20kg of cocaine from Brazil to Frankfurt, claiming his payment was the equivalent of a single kilogram, and acknowledged making contact with figures in the drug world. But he fiercely denied being a major player or running supply lines, insisting he was merely 'stringing along' the men who were intimidating him out of fear. "I never actually exported drugs."
The prosecution’s case, however, did not rely on physical seizures of drugs or weapons - none were found in the raids. They relied on the half-metre-thick file generated by the law enforcement cracking of encrypted SkyECC messages - similar to the crackdown on Quincy Promes' criminal activity.
They tied four accounts to Stam via location data and intercepted an uninterrupted stream of high-level talk of criminal activity with Rudi. The messages included pictures of stamped cocaine blocks, container numbers and messages confirming that batches were "home safe". The pair shared details about cash, crypto accounts, underground bank transfers and discussed the state of South American peso exchange rates, police said.
Prosecutors painted a picture of a full-time job of keeping track of the flow of money, where to stash it and the management of crypto accounts - an image at odds with Stam's explanation.
Faced with the evidence, he dismissed the messages as silly "boasting", "nonsense," and "bravado" rather than actual drug management. He added: "It was stupid to go along with those men, but I have nothing to do with those big shipments of cocaine and nothing to do with setting up lines. That was them, and they kept me out of it.
"Not a kilo or euro was mine. I didn't set up a supply line and I didn't manage anyone. As if I could. A batch of 893 kilos is already an investment of €7 million. I don't have that. Not even for 10 kilos."
His lawyer argued that the cash found during police searches was legitimately earned from Stam’s lucrative football career and repaid personal loans. "No money was found, no cocaine, no firearm, no police uniforms, nothing," he said. "Only some conversations, and those aren't even complete. Ronnie earned millions from playing football and also received a lot of cash. He had also lent out half a million, and that was partly returned in cash.
"He is not a professional criminal. He wants to make something of his life. He does deserve a punishment, but not that much. You don’t get six years for just those 20 kilos."
On August 12, 2025, the District Court of Breda delivered its judgment. Stam was acquitted of the two largest allegations - the 893kg shipment from Costa Rica and the 600kg batch from February 2021 - ruling there was insufficient concrete evidence proving his direct involvement. However, the judges deemed his overall defence "uncredible" and found Stam guilty of importing 700kg of cocaine from Chile bound for Rotterdam, while also convicting him for the 20kg Frankfurt run and laundering €2.6m.
"He and his brother Rudi thought they could go about their business unnoticed for a long time and earn a lot of money from drugs," the judge said. "Ronnie, and to a slightly lesser extent his brother, formed a link in the global trade in hard drugs."
Stam was sentenced to seven years in prison, while his brother Rudi received three-and-a-half years in absentia. Both were ordered to repay around €3m in illicit profits to the state as well as a €30,000 fine.
Having described the van journeys from prison to court as "hell," Stam chose to remain in his cell in Middelburg when the verdict was announced.