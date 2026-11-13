Why Portugal will have a tougher job replacing Cristiano Ronaldo off the field than on it

Cristiano Ronaldo had always insisted that he would do right by Portugal when it came to retiring from international football. "If I feel like I'm no longer contributing anything, I'll be the first to leave," he claimed in February 2024. "It won't be a difficult decision to make." Nothing could have been further from the truth, though.

Ronaldo simply could not bring himself to walk away, and those that knew him personally were not in the least bit surprised. "I don't think he's got it in him," former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville told The Overlap just six months later, after Ronaldo's embarrassing European Championship campaign in Germany. "The player sometimes knows when to let it go, but there are some players who don't and need telling."

Ronaldo quite clearly fell in the latter camp, but Neville's question was, "Who's going to tell him?"

Truth be told, while Jorge Jesus has never suffered fools gladly, he didn't seem like the obvious candidate to effectively usher Portugal's superstar out of the international arena. Ronaldo had backed Jesus' appointment as Portugal coach, even publicly describing the 72-year-old as "the right choice" to replace Roberto Martinez - and he's already been proven correct, albeit not for the reasons Ronaldo envisaged.

Despite making the 41-year-old a part of his project, Jesus refused to make him central to it. Ronaldo claimed that promises were broken, that agreements had been made over when and where he would play, and for how long. However, Jesus, like any good coach, made all of his selections and substitutions within the context of games - even if that meant leaving the country's most prolific player on the bench for 90 minutes.

In a near-2000-word statement, Ronaldo accused his boss of a "high and mighty attitude", before dictating both the terms of his subsequent suspension for walking out on his country before last month's Nations League clash with Denmark, and his eventual retirement. As it transpired, though, Ronaldo had overplayed his hand and ended up folding, forced to call time on his international career in the middle of the club season.

Still, for all the damage done to his own legacy, not to mention Portugal's performances at their past three international tournaments, Ronaldo will be missed. As the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) outlined, his influence had long extended "far beyond the four lines of the pitch".