Ollie Watkins, Myles Lewis-Skelly & the five signings Man Utd still need to avoid nightmare campaign under Michael Carrick

Optimism levels around Manchester United are pretty high ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Carrick gave the squad an instant lift after replacing Ruben Amorim on an interim basis at the helm in January, steering the Red Devils to an impressive third-place finish in the Premier League that secured a much-needed return to the Champions League.

Carrick won 12 of his 17 games to earn a two-year deal, with the option of an extra year, which was fully deserved. However, there are no guarantees with any managerial contracts in the modern game, least of all at a club the size of United, who will be expected to launch a serious challenge for major silverware in Carrick's full season in charge. Unfortunately, with the current squad, that feels like an unrealistic goal.

United have only spent £85 million ($114m) in the summer transfer window so far, signing the accomplished Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and talented prospect Andrey Santos from Chelsea to bolster the engine room after Casemiro's departure. Back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow has also been acquired on a free transfer, but there is still an alarming lack of depth across the pitch that United must address to be truly competitive across four competitions.

If there is no more movement, Carrick's hopes of a meaningful revolution could be dashed and things could get ugly very quickly. In an ideal world, United still need up to five more new recruits before the market closes on September 1, starting with a versatile England international currently on the books of an arch rival...