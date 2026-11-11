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New York soccer has a problem: With NYCFC and Red Bulls missing the playoffs, can a new stadium and superstar signings save MLS's biggest market?

With neither MLS club making the playoffs and USL teams struggling to make an impact, the city needs a shot in the arm to revitalize its soccer scene

Tom Hindle

  • Hundreds gathered to celebrate a major construction milestone at Etihad Park, NYCFC's long-awaited soccer-specific stadium. There were workers, union members, and club staff. There were press, fans, and executives. The occasion was a topping-off ceremony, an age-old tradition in which a tree is placed on a steel beam and then, thanks to the awesome power of a rattling crane, hoisted to the top of what will soon become NYCFC's new home. And thus the final beam was in place, marking what was, in effect, the start of a new era of New York City soccer.

    And in truth, this city needs it. For the first time since NYCFC entered MLS in 2015, neither they nor the New York Red Bulls will feature in the playoffs. That adds another layer to the league's struggle to capture its biggest market. A new stadium offers something to look forward to. This season's results have given New York considerably less to celebrate.

    There have been moments to celebrate, though. NYCFC won MLS Cup in 2021 and reached the Eastern Conference final last year. The Red Bulls reached MLS Cup in 2024. The challenge is turning those achievements into the kind of lasting connection that keeps a club central to the city's sporting life.

    New York has a complicated relationship with the beautiful game. Nowhere in North America is fandom so concentrated, and cultures so interwoven. There are millions of people here, from all over the place, who really like this sport. They support Manchester United, Liverpool or Real Madrid. They support Arsenal, Chelsea or Barcelona. There is literally a PSG store on Fifth Avenue.

    But for years, the local clubs have struggled to turn that passion into something of their own.

    The problem runs deeper than two disappointing seasons. So often, soccer conflates success with winning. You have to hoist a trophy to be relevant. And that, in some ways, is true. Yet more important than silverware is the vibe, the journey, the bit for fans to get behind. In an ideal world, the answer to 'why do you support your club?' should be so much more than 'they win stuff.'

    And that, in 2026, is New York's problem. This soccer scene is so vibrant. Its mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is so, so passionate about the sport. But the local professional men's sides - from USL to MLS - are too often defined by their dysfunction. New York is primetime, spotlight, glitz and glamor. Soccer, everywhere else in the world, manages to embody those ideas. Yet in MLS's biggest market, its clubs are still fighting to become an essential part of the show. Another postseason without either of them only makes that harder. And that simply has to change.

  • New York City FC v Atlanta United FC
    Getty Images Sport

    NYCFC have been hurt by their inability to secure their own home stadium until recently.

    This isn't necessarily any massive fault of the various clubs in the area. The problems are multiple here. The first is that of competition.

    The issue is, in New York, everyone competes with everything. It is the biggest TV media market in America, and quite comfortably the entertainment capital of the world. There is no shortage of things to do here, and New Yorkers have no problem showing up for them. But when you're competing with the Knicks, Yankees, Broadway and seemingly endless other entertainment options, convincing people to embrace something new is a different challenge altogether. Getting them to go to soccer in America is difficult enough. Getting them to go to soccer in New York, where NYCFC rank 12th and the Red Bulls 20th in attendance according to worldfootball.net, is another proposition entirely.

    And in America, soccer is very much an entertainment product on the periphery of things. Sure, there are millions of soccer fans here. And there are plenty of season ticket holders for both NYCFC and New York Red Bulls (NYCFC were delighted to announce they passed 20,000 'founding members' in 2015). But soccer is not on the same level as the Yankees or the Knicks - appointment viewing for aficionados and tourists alike. Soccer competes with a bar in Williamsburg, or a Broadway show. It competes with shopping in Soho, or a stroll in Central Park.

    Try figuring out how to take thousands to blow off the prospects of all of that and make their way to a soccer game.

    Take NYCFC, for example. This year, they split their regular-season home schedule between 10 games at Yankee Stadium and seven at Citi Field, fitting around the baseball calendar. Their permanent home is still under construction. They have recognizable players, including USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese, but lack a global marquee name on the scale of Pirlo or Villa. In a city with endless ways to spend an afternoon, how do they make watching NYCFC something more New Yorkers build their weekends around?

  • The Pirlo effect

    FBL-US-MLS-NEWYORK
    AFP

    Pirlo and Villa filled seats during their first season in New York - but success in MLS was elusive

    Well, they have already toyed with one answer.

    Andrea Pirlo was one of the biggest names in world football when he signed for NYCFC in 2015. Just a month before, he had played all 90 minutes of the 2015 Champions League Final as his beloved Juventus were beaten by Barcelona. Here Pirlo was, the old maestro. He was, in theory, the perfect star for NYCFC. The casuals might have heard the name - or watched him at a handful of international tournaments. The more vociferous fans knew him for his glittering career in Italian football, and recognized him as one of the best midfielders to ever play the game.

    Add the fact that he was joining a side that already contained Frank Lampard and David Villa. Lampard took to Facebook - yes, there's an old sentiment - to welcome him. Pirlo looked so effortlessly cool in New York, roaming the streets in relative anonymity, all long hair and Italian shades. Two years before, Pirlo had released his autobiography, quite wonderfully named "I Think Therefore I Play."

    And even if the football didn't work out immediately - NYCFC were mightily imbalanced and failed to make the playoffs in their first season - the stars helped sell tickets. The club announced that it had sold more than 1,000 additional founding memberships in less than a month following the July arrivals of Lampard and Pirlo. NYCFC also opened additional seating for several home games as demand grew. This thing felt big - even if the football didn't quite match.

  • Va va voom

    New York Red Bulls v Portland Timbers
    Getty Images Sport

    Henry impressed for the Red Bulls, but his presence alone was not enough to fill Sports Illustrated Stadium

    Five years earlier, New York Red Bulls had tried much the same thing with Thierry Henry. He suited New York, too, if in a slightly different way. The context of his arrival was different. Soccer in America was different back then. Yes, the USMNT had turned in an agreeable showing at the 2010 World Cup - topping their group but losing their first knockout game. But soccer, still, was not a hot commodity.

    And so arrived Henry, fresh from three years with Barcelona, and widely regarded as the Premier League's GOAT. A club website reporter for the Red Bulls described the hype quite wonderfully:

    "And David Beckham? You’re no Thierry Henry."

    He took a limo to his introductory press conference at Red Bull Arena. For his first game, he arrived by train from New York to New Jersey, just like everyone else.

    But that fixture - quite poetically, a friendly against Tottenham - didn't sell out. That ran counter to the wishes of then-managing director Erik Stover, a grizzled vet of the New York soccer scene.

    "We were very vocal on the board level; we felt it was very important for this league and for this team, and to fill [Red Bull Arena] on a regular basis, to have more than one or two designated players," he said in 2010.

    For all the excitement around Henry's arrival - there were suggestions that he could come to MLS as early as 2008, such was his love for New York - the Red Bulls still struggled to turn that star power into a broader foothold in the city. And this time, the superstar's performances were hardly the problem.

    Pirlo was a failure. Henry was good.

    He mentored the younger guys. He helped RBNY win the Supporters' Shield in 2013. He surpassed the 50-goal mark and left the Red Bulls as the club's all-time leader in assists. The connection lasted, too. When the Red Bulls and Barcelona played a friendly in 2022, Henry walked onto the pitch wearing a jersey split between the colors of his two former clubs.

    Here was a superstar who had delivered. There were goals, silverware and a lasting affection for the team he had joined. Yet turning that into a place in New York's everyday sporting conversation remained a much bigger job. Henry had given people a reason to watch the Red Bulls. Making the club something they could not miss would take more.

  • The appeal of a star

    BASKET-NBA-KNICKS-PARADE
    AFP

    Brunson became one of the biggest names in basketball after moving to the Knicks - and secured his legacy by winning an NBA Championship.

    So, what's the point in those two chronicles? Well, they show both ends of the spectrum. One was a star that led to relative success - and drove interest in the game. Another is a star that filled seats - at least, in the early days - and yielded only massive underperformance.

    But either way, both situations have been immortalized and filled with revisionism. Henry temporarily got a street named after him in New York (helped, you'd think, by the Arsenal fandom held by the city's pro-soccer mayor). Pirlo's time in New York has been immortalized. David Villa's, though tainted by off-field allegations, remains strong.

    New York offers an enormous stage, but players still have to earn their place on it. Jalen Brunson's performances for the Knicks have driven his rise; the city's attention has magnified it. The Yankees' history brings a similar spotlight, along with the expectation that their biggest names will deliver. There is an opportunity for soccer here, too. A marquee signing could help NYCFC or the Red Bulls reach beyond their existing supporters. But as Henry showed, even getting that signing right is only part of the job. The larger challenge is giving people a reason to care about the club long after the star has gone.

  • Failures on the pitch

    Michael Bradley NYRB
    Getty

    Michael Bradley's Red Bulls played some exciting soccer, but failed to make the MLS playoffs

    This is all the more important after a disappointing season for both MLS clubs. NYCFC and the Red Bulls failed to make the playoffs, leaving plenty to assess. NYCFC can point to injuries. The Red Bulls have promising young players, but the team could not turn that promise into a postseason place. When the MLS playoffs begin on November 19, both will be watching from home.

    The region's newer men's teams have had a difficult year, too. There was genuine excitement when the Cosmos brand was relaunched in USL League One. But they finished second to last, with seven league wins. Backheeled's attendance tracker lists an average of 1,453 across 18 reported home matches at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. Brooklyn FC, meanwhile, managed five league wins in their inaugural USL Championship campaign.

    There is a different story in the women's game. Gotham FC won the NWSL Shield and remain in contention for consecutive championships. Their average attendance rose to 10,943, helped substantially by their Citi Field showcase, and finished slightly below the league's 11,003 average.

    Yet even that success has come with complications. Concerns over the playing surface at Sports Illustrated Stadium forced Gotham to relocate their semifinal to the 5,000-seat Icahn Stadium. A team that earned the right to host one of its biggest games will now have room for considerably fewer supporters.

  • A superstar to match the stadium

    NYCFC new stadium
    NYCFC

    Etihad Park seems set to be one of the best stadiums in MLS upon its opening

    Yet there is perhaps hope here.

    NYCFC parted ways with Pascal Jansen the day after their season ended, a harsh outcome for a coach who had taken them to the Eastern Conference final a year earlier. Now they must appoint a successor and decide how to strengthen the team ahead of the 2027 sprint season and the opening of Etihad Park.

    The Red Bulls could create space for another marquee signing if Emil Forsberg or Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting departs. The timing remains important: Forsberg has reportedly agreed to stay through the sprint season before returning to Sweden, according to amNewYork, although the club has not confirmed that account. They also already have a young player worth watching in Julian Hall, a teenage USMNT forward from the Big Apple.

    Investment simply has to be smart, though. Christian Pulisic, in whom NYCFC have publicly expressed interest, extended his Milan contract through 2031 on October 30, making a move harder to envisage in the near term. Gio Reyna is playing for Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Weston McKennie is under contract at Juventus until 2030.

    Perhaps an established international star could help connect a club with more of the city's soccer communities. Sadio Mane, for example, could hold particular appeal for New York's Senegalese community. But any signing would still have to fit the team, perform and give people a reason to keep coming back.

    And then there's the stadium. The renderings of Etihad Park look quite wonderful. It's glitzy, glamorous and forward-thinking. The stadium itself has, more or less, taken shape, too. It now feels real. Now, New York City soccer just needs to provide a product to match its home.