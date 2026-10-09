Murderball, litter picking & buckets! What it's like to play for 'El Loco' ex-Argentina, Uruguay & Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Be it stars of football or film, music and the arts, those considered to be geniuses in their chosen field often have an air of eccentricity about them. That is certainly the case when it comes to Marcelo Alberto Bielsa Caldera.
Affectionately known as ‘El Loco’ due to his rather unique take on coaching and management - on and off the pitch - the enigmatic Argentine has spent almost four decades prowling the touchline, perching on buckets and generally rebelling against the established order of things.
His career as an unapologetically mercurial tactician has taken him from his roots in Rosario to the World Cup finals with Uruguay via stints in Mexico, Spain, Chile, France, Italy and England. Wherever his tracksuit-wearing, video-watching bandwagon has stopped, memories and headlines aplenty have been made.
What, though, is it like to play for Bielsa and is there a method to the supposed madness? Does anybody really get to know the man himself or is he so embedded in his work that no ‘off’ switch can be found?
In a bid to find answers to some of the many questions that hang over the 71-year-old’s head, GOAL caught up with Stuart Dallas - the figurehead for BOYLE Sports' NIFL Premiership Trophy Tour and a man that was on Leeds United’s books when a South American whirlwind swept into Elland Road, shook a sleep giant from their slumber and created a legend.