You wanted parity? How about a little bit too much?

So here’s the thing MLS is always touting about its product: this league is so captivating because everyone can beat everyone whenever. That’s like 90 percent true. It’s also a good thing.

However, when weekends like this go down, it’s hard to attach much value to the regular season. Just make the playoffs. The cream rises to the top. Right? Well, maybe. But here’s the thing. Nashville, No. 1 seed in the East, lost. Miami, No. 2 seed, got battered. New England, No. 3, got the job done - but few had them pinned down as absolute faves against the surging Philadelphia Union.

Out West it was the opposite. Vancouver made it look easy. Dallas dispatched Portland. So, yeah, it was a real mix.

Is this a good thing? Well, it’s not a great advert for the regular season. But it does stand as pretty good proof that this is a fun thing to watch. Maybe that’s enough. GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from a weird opening weekend of MLS playoff action…