Who really thought Messi would give it all up after calling it quits on his Argentina career midweek? No, that was never going to happen, really. Even if this is now certainly the final days of the GOAT's career, he remains the best player in this league. And so he proved, less than four days removed from an emotionally charged Argentina farewell friendly against Benin. He scored a couple and was involved in a couple more as Inter Miami finally returned to winning ways in MLS.

Elsewhere, the playoff picture is getting clearer. The bad teams are actively bad at this point. The good teams are objectively good. And some intriguing inter-conference matchups - hello, Seattle Sounders vs. New England Revolution - showed that you'd be foolish to predict anything in this league.

And since we're here, a fun hypothetical. Yes, Sporting KC are the worst team in MLS. But where would they be if Andre Luiz - averaging over a goal per game since his arrival - had signed, say, a month earlier? Makes you think... GOAL runs down all of the major storylines from MLS after a gripping Saturday evening slate.