MLS Roundup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Robert Lewandowski's Chicago Fire battle to 1-1 stalemate as Cavan Sullivan's Philadelphia Union hit FC Cincinnati for five
The stars of Major League Soccer were out on Wednesday night.
Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Casemiro all made their marks. The league's youngest star, Cavan Sullivan, added two assists, too. It was a night for big names, big goals and big moments as star power set the tone during a busy midweek slate of league matches across MLS.
The most star-filled game, of course, came in Chicago, as Lewandowski and the Fire hosted Messi's Inter Miami in front of 63,094 spectators. Lewandowski did his part early. Messi combined with Casemiro to respond. Yet there was nothing between them in the end.
There was plenty between the Union and FC Cincinnati, though, while the league's best team, Nashville SC, were on the wrong end of their own humbling result. GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest storylines from MLS's Wednesday night slate...
Messi and Lewandowski MLS Round 1 ends in stalemate
Fans tend to turn out for Messi, but it's safe to assume a pretty big chunk of the 60,000-plus that packed Soldier Field were there to see Lewandowski, too. Both had their moments, but not enough for Chicago or Miami to get points.
The Polish star struck first, netting just 10 minutes in to give the home fans plenty of momentum against the defending MLS Cup champions. The Fire rode that until halftime but, only two minutes after the break, Messi popped up, assisting Casemiro from a corner to equalize. There was nothing to separate the two teams from there and, in truth, the draw was probably fair.
Both teams could have used the points in the fight for playoff positioning. Instead, Wednesday's clash ended as something resembling a potential playoff preview which included two of the game's best of all time.
Griezmann lifts Orlando in Atlanta
Orlando City put the ball into the back of the net five times against Atlanta United. The bad news is that two of those five went into their own net. The good news was that the other three went into Atlanta's net, with star Antoine Griezmann doing his fair share of scoring in the process.
Griezmann scored two, including the game-winner, as Orlando City went into Atlanta and earned a 3-2 win in front of over 70,000 fans. The brace gives Griezmann six goals in his last four games, and Wednesday's two counted for a whole lot given the chaos that happened elsewhere.
The French star continues to be worth the price of admission, except maybe for Atlanta United fans who endured a tough game against a surging Orlando team.
Damiani nets hat-trick with help of Sullivan bros
Red cards change games, but based on recent form, the Philadelphia Union didn't need a man advantage to score goals against FC Cincinnati. Once it came, though, the goals flowed freely, with both Sullivan boys playing their part in making sure they happened.
In the end, it finished 5-0, with Bruno Damiani scoring three of them. Milan Iloski got one, too. All eyes, of course, were on the Sullivans, though, with older brother Quinn scoring one and younger brother Cavan assisting two in the blowout win.
Cavan Sullivan, of course, is the story of MLS at the moment and for good reason. He created five chances in this one, more than earning his two assists, to build on a recent run of form that includes three goals in his prior three games. It makes you wonder, of course, where the Union would be if this was what they were doing all season long, but what matters is that it's happening now, and it'll keep happening as long as this attack continues to make things happen.
Huge upset in Toronto
Nashville SC don't lose often. Toronto FC didn't win much until last month. This is MLS, though, which means upsets are always on the table. This was a big one.
Thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Emilio Aristizabal, Toronto FC stunned Nashville, 2-1, in Canada. The loss was Nashville's third of the season and second since April. It also came on a day that could have seen them seal a spot in the postseason. That, of course, didn't happen.
For Toronto, the win keeps them in the hunt. The club has been hot as of late, pushing right into the playoff picture. Anything can happen between now and the postseason. This result is a pretty good reminder of that.