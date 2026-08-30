MLS Roundup: Lionel Messi makes Nu Stadium his playground with first four-goal game in MLS as Cavan Sullivan and Dejan Joveljic shine
There's one way to answer your critics.
Inter Miami are all over the place this season. Structurally, tactically, and logically, they're not a very good football team. There are holes in defense. There are no legs in midfield. They don't have nous or experience in the dugout.
But they do have Lionel Messi.
And as much as Messi's powers might be waning - with perhaps some existential questions about his footballing future lingering - the Argentine is still very good at this game. Saturday proved a tidy reminder. There was not one but two wonderful free-kick goals. He found the net four times on the night. Nu Stadium, which has hardly been a fortress for the Herons - they needed a whole month to get their first win there - became Messi's playground Saturday night.
He wasn't the only one to have a good evening. New signings in Seattle, a chaotic teenager in Philadelphia, and a grizzled veteran in Canada all made their mark. GOAL runs down the biggest storylines of MLS from the weekend...
Inter Miami issue a Montreal battering
It's been a good few days for Inter Miami in a season that has been rather short on them.
First, it was announced that the Herons have a new manager, Cristian “Kily” González, coming in. He's not exactly a man with a glittering resume, but he is a change from Guillermo Hoyos, who has done little to suggest he can adequately steward this baffling team. More importantly, perhaps, they are finding a bit of fitness. German Berterame is back. Messi seems to be finding his rhythm again. And, in a startling turn of events, Luis Suarez makes this team better.
How much better, you ask? Well, try 7-1 against a decrepit Montreal better. Messi bagged a ridiculous four goals. Suarez got another. And then two kids chipped in to round off an absolute battering of one of MLS's worst teams. There might have always been one of these in the chamber, the sort of revenge showing that needed to happen. Montreal were the victims. Messi, as ever, was the architect.
Dejan Joveljic bags a brace on his Seattle debut
Getting rid of Dejan Joveljic was a big move for Sporting KC. They're a team on the rebuild, for sure, but getting rid of a star striker? It was a risky play. They found out just how risky it might be on Saturday afternoon. Joveljic settled into his Seattle digs in fine fashion, bagging twice for the Sounders after making a $6 million switch to the Pacific Northwest.
Both goals were lovely things - classy striker's finishes inside the box. It didn't do loads for the result. Seattle managed a point against a Chicago Fire team still figuring out how to best use Robert Lewandowski. But for the Sounders, who have endured a miserable second half to the season and find themselves, quite improbably, outside of the playoffs, this was a welcome boost. They will need more than Joveljic's goals alone, but a 2-2 draw isn't a bad start.
Cavan Sullivan continues to cook
Sullivan's stock has never been higher.
Basically, the idea here is pretty simple. Cavan Sullivan is an immensely talented kid. Philadelphia have a coach who is willing to give him the ball and see what happens. The result isn't always the cleanest thing. Sullivan is not at the level of ruthless efficiency that the top level of Europe will need from him when he makes a switch to Manchester City next year.
But he is, however, immensely exciting. There's a sense of anticipation whenever he has the ball. Something special always feels like it's about to happen. Such was the case against the New York Red Bulls, when Sullivan bagged the goal of the evening, a lovely chop onto his left foot and spank into the bottom corner. The surging Union won 3-1. They are undefeated in MLS since the World Cup break. These are good things. And the best news of them all? Sullivan has found some swagger.
Minnesota salvage a chaotic point
What a game it was in Minnesota.
For an hour or so, Orlando City walked their way through Allianz Field and made the Loons' home their own. Daryl Dike, such a shrewd signing for Orlando, was a prowling presence, bagging after 28 minutes - his first since returning to the club earlier this month. Antoine Griezmann added an almost obligatory second on the hour mark. Orlando were cruising.
And then, kind of out of nowhere, the spark came. Marcus Caldeira, who was playing college soccer this time last year, scored their first after 71 minutes, tapping home from close range after some woeful defending. Anthony Markanich and Kelvin Yeboah followed with goals of their own. Minnesota had three in five. It looked like a season-turning victory.
But there was late drama. Tyrese Spicer, sneakily good since arriving from Toronto in 2025, notched his 11th goal contribution of the season to tie the game at 3-3 in stoppage time. What a game of soccer.
Welcome back, Thomas Muller
Leagues Cup was a bit of a disaster for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Whether down to rotation, underperformance, or plain uncertainty in the absence of Sebastian Berhalter, the Canadian side crumbled against Liga MX competition. A subsequent loss to a surging Houston Dynamo two weeks ago suggested that a wobble might become a slump.
But they have returned in style. Dallas were dispatched 5-0 last week. And a poor Sporting KC team were battered this time out, 3-0. Most importantly, though, Thomas Muller has started to find a bit of form. He scored one and assisted another to make it 11 goal contributions this season. Vancouver are still going to struggle without their main man in midfield. But they are certainly heating up.