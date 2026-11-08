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Decision Day 1-1GOAL

MLS Decision Day: Is Greg Vanney's time up? LA Galaxy blow playoff spot as Nashville SC make history and Inter Miami unravel

Nashville head into the playoffs on a historic high, while the Galaxy’s capitulation raises questions over Greg Vanney’s future and Miami’s defensive flaws give their rivals hope.

Tom Hindle

  • Last week, Cristian Espinoza was distinctly noncommittal as to whether Nashville SC would set a new MLS single-season points record.

    "I hope so," he remarked with a wry smile.

    And, rather ironically for a side that has made this thing look so easy, there was still a bit of jeopardy. Would B.J. Callaghan go with his strongest side, or play it a bit safe against FC Cincinnati? Would he risk injury after winning the Supporters' Shield and tying Inter Miami's regular-season record of 74 points?

    Well, Espinoza's hopes became reality. Callaghan started his big guns and, even if Nashville were made to work for it, a quickfire Sam Surridge double in the second half secured a 2-0 win - and a place in the record books.

    It was, in truth, the highlight of an otherwise slightly tepid Decision Day. The biggest playoff drama came in Utah, where LA Galaxy capitulated and a well-drilled RSL worked their way into a wild card spot. In the East, Robert Lewandowski's Chicago Fire and the New England Revolution were left to rue missed opportunities to climb the standings.

    GOAL runs down the major talking points of MLS's Decision Day...

  • Nashville make history (again)

    FC Cincinnati v Nashville SC
    Getty Images Sport

    Nashville set a new points record with a 2-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night

    Congratulations are in order.

    Nashville have not only been the best team this season. but also perhaps the most complete MLS side in recent memory. There are two remarkable things here. The first is that there are no real holes in this side - they are equally dominant at the back as they are going forward. The second is their propensity to keep going. Week after week, they have scored late goals. It was almost perfect that even in a game that didn't really 'matter', Sam Surridge scored the second to clinch it in the 86th minute. That's just what Nashville do.

    And what now? Well, they get their moment. Nashville have worked their way into the history books. It also looks a bit ominous for the winner of the FC Cincy-Orlando City wildcard playoff fixture. Do any of them really have a chance in a best-of-three series? You'd be surprised.

  • LA Galaxy throw it away - and is Vanney out?

    Real Salt Lake v LA Galaxy
    Getty Images Sport

    Vanney's Galaxy didn't show up against RSL - and fell out of the playoff picture at the final hurdle.

    There will be a lot of dialogue as to whether Greg Vanney should be sacked or not. It might be a bit of a tricky one. Vanney can point to injuries as a clear reason for his team's struggles, not least to those of Riqui Puig, who has now missed two full seasons due to consecutive knee surgeries. He's one of MLS's best when fit. No team can cope with that kind of loss.

    Still, the Galaxy are a club with remarkably high standards. No team has won more MLS Cups. This is the closest thing that this league has to a legacy franchise. However, there are some offenses that might quite easily be sackable. The Galaxy's fate was in their own hands heading into Saturday's fixture with RSL. It's a tough place to go, but they only needed a point to ensure MLS playoff qualification.

    Instead, they capitulated. RSL should have been 4-0 up after 20 minutes. The scoreline, on paper, looks like a narrow 2-1 victory. In reality, this was a battering. The Galaxy have missed the MLS playoffs for two straight seasons. Vanney out?

  • Never root against Brian Schmetzer

    San Diego FC v Seattle Sounders FC
    Getty Images Sport

    The Sounders head coach oversaw a late surge to see his side secure a playoff spot.

    A few months ago, Seattle Sounders Manager Brian Schmetzer was openly complaining about the state of his squad. A glut of injuries and a lack of investment had the club struggling. The Sounders set a new club record for consecutive losses (eight). It all looked a bit grim in Seattle.

    But, of course, they have rallied. A bit of nifty transfer business to bring in an elite forward, Dejan Joveljic, helped. So too has the fact that everyone returned to full fitness at the right time. The result was a tidy late-season run. Not a dominant spell, but a scrappy sort of thing, moving them from irrelevance to just about a playoff side. This was a bad season for Seattle. But they are still in the playoffs, thanks to a 2-1 win over LAFC on the final day. And that, ultimately, is what matters.

  • Inter Miami look soft at the wrong time

    FBL-MLS-INTER MIAMI-CHARLOTTE CF
    AFP

    Inter Miami let a commanding 3-0 lead slip in a frustrating draw with Charlotte FC

    Ball don't lie? Inter Miami haven't been very good at football for quite some time now. Yes, they are second in the East. Yes, they technically won a trophy this year in the Campeones Cup. But the balance is still off. The defenders are wayward. The midfield lacks legs. This league is intense, full of running and, frankly, at times, more about effort than quality.

    Miami, though, keep winning.

    That is, until Saturday. They were 3-0 up at halftime and seemed to be cruising. But Charlotte had the better of the play. And unlike so many others thus far this season, they were rewarded. Three second-half goals made it 3-3 - a fair result in the end. First time for everything...