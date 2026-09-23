Inside Mauricio Pochettino's plan for the USMNT's next generation and how this camp's teenage call-ups fit into the road to the Olympics and 2030 World Cup
FAYETVILLE, Ga. -- An interesting dynamic has already emerged in the first few days of U.S. Men's National Team camp: Some players are now teammates with their childhood heroes. They haven't shied away from talking about it, either. Those conversations have led to a few awkward moments, but most have ended with a laugh and an arm around the shoulder.
This USMNT camp features 13 newcomers, including eight teenagers - the youngest just 16. For some, players they've spent years watching from afar are suddenly alongside them on the training field.
Neil Pierre says he idolized this summer's World Cup stars. Current New York Red Bulls players Adri Mehmeti and Julian Hall grew up wanting to be former club star Tyler Adams. Justin Ellis said that Gio Reyna has been his favorite national team player "for years", and that revelation was jarring for many, including Reyna himself, considering the USMNT "veteran" is just 23 years old.
"Yeah, it does make you feel a little bit old," Reyna said with a laugh, "but it's nice to have a lot of them here."
In some ways, this camp is a changing of the guard, one that puts the veteran core on notice that there is a new generation on the rise. In other ways, it's simply an expansion of the player pool as it naturally turns over to start a new cycle with different competitions and goals.
It's all deliberate, though. There is a reason that Mauricio Pochettino picked this camp to call this particular roster. The timing of the calendar, the performance of young stars, the pathway and tournaments ahead - it simply all added up as the right time for a youth movement that is both here to stay and will dissipate in the coming weeks when competitive fixtures in the Nations League start.
Now, though, there is a unique camp to navigate, one that Pochettino hopes can then splinter off and generate success at multiple levels in the years to come.
"No, the players belong to some group or to one team; they belong to the federation, and that is the most important," Pochettino said. "I think we are creating that and we need to apply all the vision, and I think that is the way that we want to go in the future."
Making the call
Pochettino remembers his first national team call-up, although he jokes that it was "a long time ago". He remembers the excitement. Like most things, the memory centers on emotion, as most long-term memories do.
Last week, Pochettino got another reminder of that emotion, albeit from the other side of the phone. In the midst of calling up a 28-player roster that includes eight teenagers and 13 debutants, Pochettino says multiple calls ended in tears. For many of the young players set to join the USMNT for the very first time, the emotion simply got the better of them. They are just kids, after all.
"It still is emotional for me, too," Pochettino said. "Every time when you talk about your country, about your badge, you need to feel in this way. If you don't feel in this way, it's difficult to give your best. To play for your national team, to play or to work for the federation, it's because first of all, you need to love what you are doing. It's not a business for the player. The club is business. Well, at least a little bit business, but the national team is about to play for [your heart]. If you don't feel that, it's impossible."
"Some players cried because it was very emotional. This is the dream since they decided to play. What we want is to feel that passion for every single kid that is going to join us."
Pochettino uses a key word there: "kid". Many aren't just new to the USMNT, but to the professional game in general. The call-up is, of course, a dream come true. It also comes with a little bit of anxiety that everyone is working to navigate.
"I was a little nervous coming in here," Pierre said. "These are players I watched growing up and in the World Cup, but I think the expectation they gave me was like enjoy, compete, and obviously to honor and represent the crest. I just have to do everything and show everything. That is the reason why you come here."
Pierre, like every player, will be eager to stake their claim for a USMNT spot. That's not the only thing players are fighting for, though, as the federation focuses in on different competitions.
One big team
In the early moments of Tuesday's warmup, Pochettino and assistant Jesus Perez stood on the periphery, mapping out details for the training session. Right in the middle of the rondo, though, was U.S. U23 coach Steve Cherundolo. The former USMNT right back isn't volunteering his time or working to develop Pochettino's team; he's building his team, too.
Cherundolo, Pochettino and U.S. Soccer leadership are aligned in the way they are currently assessing the player pool. For the moment, it's one big bucket. That bucket stretches from players with the experience of 38-year-old Tim Ream straight on down to 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan. Right now, no matter who you are, you belong to the USMNT player pool.
"It's going to be very organic, very natural," Pochettino said, "because that is the most important."
Over the coming months and years, buckets will be separated. Several players in this camp will become the headlining stars of the U20s for next year's U20 World Cup. Others will be the leaders of Cherundolo's U23s on their quest for a medal at the 2028 Olympics. That could include several older players, too, who could join that group as overage players.
The key, though, is that Pochettino and his team want each player to feel the same. No matter which level or which competition you're playing in, you're representing the United States. So time with the U-20s isn't a demotion. A runout with the USMNT isn't permanent. Situations are entirely fluid, but the culture has to remain consistent.
"We view these players as one big pool," U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson told reporters last week. "You're not a part of the U20s, the Under 23s; you're part of the U.S. National Team program. Different players are eligible for different competitions because of their ages and, of course, we're going to put players in a position to be successful as it relates to that, but we view the U20 World Cup, the Olympics, Gold Cup, Nations League - all of our games we play - as an opportunity to prepare ourselves for 2030.
"We want everyone to embrace that and be as excited for those opportunities as we are."
While the excitement is real for the players, there will be growing pains. Teenagers are not finished products, and there will be moments at each level that challenge them. Some may or may not be ready for a particular level. Some may end up being ahead of where coaches thought they'd be. It's all fluid.
"I think for us, it's about watching, seeing and analyzing to try to make the best decision for the federation," Pochettino said. "There are plenty of young talent that's starting to appear, and at the same time, talent is about [being able] to play and to perform well, but also is to have the desire and the passion to fight and to defend the badge on your chest. That is a thing that we are focused on now: developing through these ideas."
To help with that, Pochettino is leaning on some of his veterans to help set a tone that he hopes will carry this team through 2030.
The 'vets'
Sebastian Berhalter doesn't feel like a veteran. He made his USMNT debut just 16 months ago. Yet, with 18 caps and a World Cup goal under his belt, he is one of those guys. That means he has to be a leader.
"I think older guys is actually a good way to put it," he said. "I've only been part of the team for a year now, and I'm an older guy, which is crazy. It's something that you take in stride, and for us, it's about our individual performances and making sure we're keeping the standard. It's also about showing everyone around us what it takes and what it means to be part of this country and what it takes to do that."
So far, the welcome has been with open arms. There have been no initiation rituals, Pierre says, although Miles Robinson joked that Chris Richards' impending arrival could lead to some singing. Largely, the goal for the vets has to be a guiding presence to a group of players who are ultimately competing with and against them.
Robinson has filled that role before, as an overage player during the last Olympic run. This group, though, is even younger than that one was.
"When I look at all these young players, they're very professional," the center back said on Tuesday. "They're very mature for being 16, 18, 20 years old. They're very understanding of the game, and I think they want to learn and they want to get better. They want to grow and develop, and I think that's the mindset that you have to have as a young player.
"You want to be like one of those sponges that takes in everything, that learns, that recognizes there's so much to learn, and there's so much to grow within your own game and the game collectively as a team. I think as long as they keep an open mind, we've got a bright future."
Staying patient
Even before camp, Pochettino fired off a warning shot to his young stars. They had not "made it". This was not the culmination. It's a step, for sure, and one worth celebrating, but this isn't the end.
“I think respect is the most important thing, and they need to be respectful,” Pochettino said at a press conference before announcing his squad. “And of course, we want players with talent. We want players who feel brave, feel confident, but not feel things they don't show. I think you are only entitled to talk a little bit out of order if you are Messi.
“If you win eight Ballon d'Ors, okay, you can talk with a certain arrogance, but even then, … if you are young and you start to talk that you can play here, you can play there, or you can play. I say, I don't believe that this is the right way to build your career in the best way, no. And that is why we need to be careful.”
Pochettino has reiterated that point a few times over the last few weeks: he wants to be careful. He wants to challenge his players, but not overwhelm them. He wants to build their confidence, but not cause them to believe they're something they're not. He wants them to look and act like senior players, but understand that there's still work to do to actually compete at that level.
That, ultimately, is the goal of the camp: to bridge the gap between the youth and senior levels. There are mentors aplenty, and there is no shortage of goals in the short and long term. And then there's Pochettino himself, who is aware that he'll have to be a bit more patient and understanding with some of his youngest stars.
"I think every single player has different maturity," he said. "Of course, it's a great opportunity to get to know them. We need to be careful because we have some 16-year-olds and we need to respect that, but I think it's important to know how they are. Of course, we are going to pay a little bit more attention because it's the first time that they're going to join us and it's going to be the first experience at this level.
"I think we are going to spend maybe a little bit more time with these kids from the beginning, but then it's going to be a natural relationship where we can create and build a relationship in a very natural way."
The relationships are developing. The USMNT's teenage stars are meeting and training with their heroes. And, by the time it's all over, they'll be ready, Pochettino says, to represent the United States in whatever way they're called upon.