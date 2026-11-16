The Manchester United circus rolls on! Barely seven months on from signing a two-year contract as permanent manager, Michael Carrick has been relieved of his duties, and his replacement, Mauricio Pochettino, now has the daunting task of lifting a dismal team that has fallen into genuine relegation danger.

It was alarming how quickly United declined under Carrick after finishing third in the Premier League last season, but not surprising at all. Every step forward in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has been followed by two back, and at this point, it's obvious that the managers are only partially to blame.

Under the Glazer family's ownership, football has come second to commercial interests. That theme has continued despite INEOS buying a minority stake and taking control of football operations in early 2024, because United are still in billions of pounds of debt due to the massive payments needed to service the interest on loans that the Glazers used to buy the club, and the millions they extract in dividends on an annual basis.

There may be light at the end of the tunnel yet, with some claiming that the Glazers are looking to sell the club. They did also start that process in November 2022, only to eventually back out of a full sale, but United fans will be praying their constant pressure finally pays off in the coming months.

Make no mistake, until the Glazers are gone, United won't return to the top of the game. Pochettino is not a miracle-worker; no coach can deliver a long-term project in the toxic environment the American owners have created. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss can, though, succeed where Carrick failed and start building for a brighter future, provided he fixes the biggest issues currently plaguing the squad...