London City Lionesses are a WSL force - but can Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas & Co. challenge for the title?

When London City Lionesses welcome Manchester City to the English capital on Sunday, the ground will be buzzing with Ballon d'Or-related excitement. Indeed, any match-going fan will have the opportunity to get a look at the prestigious award ahead of kick-off after Alexia Putellas, London City's marquee summer signing, was officially crowned the best player in the world ahead of the club's biggest game of the season so far.

As fitting as it was for Harry Kane to get his hands on a first Golden Ball in his home city on Monday, as the ceremony left Paris for the first time since 2015, it was also fitting that Putellas was awarded her third in the place she now calls home. It was an accolade earned for her performances during her final season at Barcelona, whom she left in the summer to move to England, but it is the London City squad that has spent the days since making a fuss over their new captain's big achievement.

Whether admiring the trophy in person at the team's facility, with Putellas kindly allowing youth team players to take photos with it, or cheering while team-mate Danielle van de Donk presented the elegant midfielder with the golden boots Nike sent in the aftermath, it is this group that is now reaping the rewards of sharing a dressing room with Putellas.

On Sunday, they will hope that she can deliver a performance that underlines why she was the right choice to receive the eighth Ballon d'Or Feminin. There could be no better Women's Super League fixture for Putellas to play off the back of the achievement, as the reigning champions come to town.

Through the first seven games of the season, this London City side has shown that it could have the potential to do something special. The big question in the summer was whether all their star signings, Putellas among them, could come together to propel this budding project towards the top of the WSL table. Sitting third at this early stage, Sunday presents London City with the opportunity to really underline their top-three suitability and maybe, just maybe, their title credentials.