'We ask you to believe in us' - How FK Žalgiris are trying to convince Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso to coach a real-life women's soccer game

Three months ago, Andrius Tapinas had an idea.

The president of Lithuanian first division side FK Žalgiris had seen his women's team fail to attract support. Although the club's men's team was succeeding - drawing fans and pushing for European qualification - the newly revamped women's side was struggling. Results on the pitch were middling, and fan attendance was in the hundreds. They needed a shot in the arm.

So, one day, while reading some of the promotional materials for the fourth season of the hit Apple TV show Ted Lasso, Tapinas had a slightly insane thought:

What if Ted Lasso coached our team, just for a day?

At first, it was a laugh. Then, it became a semi-serious conversation. And now, the campaign is well underway. The pieces are in place. This club, which plays on a turf field shared by several Lithuanian top-flight teams, is determined to bring Jason Sudeikis to the Baltics. They believe that, as is the case with the show, Lasso could change the fate of their club - albeit in a different way.

"We said, 'yeah, let's do it! Let's try to prepare a campaign. We understand it's a fictional character. We are not so much nuts. But maybe he'll find it interesting," Tapinas told GOAL.