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GFX Jari Litmanen 1-1GOAL

Jari Litmanen: The Finnish phenomenon who conquered Europe with Ajax, 'bewitched' Steven Gerrard and inspired Xavi

A Champions League winner in 1995, the forward went on to represent Liverpool and Barcelona while delighting fans around the continent

Peter McVitie

  • Steven Gerrard was "bewitched" when he first saw him at Liverpool, while a stunned Jamie Carragher thought, "what a player!". Zlatan Ibrahimovic credited him with a key role in him becoming a world-class forward, while Xavi, in the early days of his Barcelona career, was "encouraged" and inspired by his ability, work-ethic and professionalism.

    And yet all of these elite footballers crossed paths with Jari Litmanen when he was already past his best and incapable of showing his previous mind-blowing ability on the field.

    An attacking midfielder of sheer class, Litmanen is regarded as being one of the greatest Ajax players of all time before went on to represent Barcelona, Liverpool and Fulham, among many others. With his impeccable technique, incredible passing vision and goal-scoring instinct, he went from humble beginnings to Champions League triumph and worldwide admiration.

    Although persistent injuries dulled Litmanen's mesmerising ability prematurely, the man dubbed 'The King' never lost that regal aura, his curiosity about the game or sheer devotion to it, so much so that he revived his career at the age of 55. This, then, is the story of a unique genius, and a true icon of the game.

  • Quickly finding his feet

    Jari Litmanen Finland 1998

    Litmanen's class was evident from a young age as he quickly became a star in his homeland

    At 17 years old, Litmanen announced himself as Finnish football’s future hero with the type of elegant effectiveness that would make him a fan favourite across Europe. Rising to meet a cross with a fabulous scissor kick into the bottom corner of the net to secure a 1-0 league win for top-flight side Reipas, his first professional goal boosted the prodigy’s already blossoming reputation.

    Having joined the club as a young boy, his breakthrough had been highly anticipated thanks to his father, Olavi, who won the Finnish Cup several times with the Lahti club as a player. After making his debut aged 16 in 1986, Jari played a minor but growing role over the next few years, culminating in a fantastic 1990 campaign that earned him the league’s Player of the Year award at the age of 19.

    As a reward, he was sent to Barcelona for two weeks, and national team boss Jukka Vakkila organised for him to train with the reserves at Camp Nou. But footballing royalty intervened and invited him to test himself against the likes of Michael Laudrup, Hristo Stoichkov and Pep Guardiola instead.

    "The evening before that training, the phone rang in my hotel room," Litmanen told Helden. "I heard a voice on the other end of the line asking in English: 'Is this Jari Litmanen?' My name is Johan Cruyff, I am the coach of Barcelona. Do you know me?' I thought, 'someone is playing a prank on me'. That turned out not to be the case. Johan told me that his assistant, Tonny Bruins Slot, would pick me up the next day and that I would be allowed to train with Barcelona's first team for a week."

    He added: "When they heard I was from Finland, they probably all thought, 'whatever'. They didn't say much to me before training, but after training they were suddenly much more enthusiastic, gave me a thumbs up, and said 'bien, bien' to me."

    A month later, Litmanen trained with PSV and played in a friendly under Bobby Robson, though no transfer materialised. He instead returned to Reipas, but financial troubles meant that he had to be sold, and he ended up joining Helsinki giants HJK. He impressed again with 16 goals in 27 league matches, but just seven months after the transfer, Litmanen made a shocking transfer to MyPa.

    Signing a player of Litmane's calibre seemed impossible for a newly-promoted team from a town with a population of 6,000. Even the rumour that he would join began as a joke spread around a pub up by club official Seppo Makinen. It was thanks to a handy connection that they pulled it off, as the club's coach, Harri Kampman, was a close friend of the family and Litmanen had known him all his life.

    "That was the only reason it was possible to lure Litmanen, and Hape handled it brilliantly," Makinen recalled.

    One of several signings MyPA made ahead of their return to the top-flight after almost 20 years away, Litmanen teamed up with rising defender Sami Hyypia, future MyPa manager Janne Lindberg, Jukka Turunen and goalkeeper Mikhail Biryukov. He quickly marked himself out as the star of the team, though, with a staggering home debut, as he opened the scoring with a free-kick, then took on a pass and charged towards goal before lifting the ball over the goalkeeper, before rounding off his hat-trick with a powerful shot from the middle of the box. He also provided at least one assist in the 7-0 win and apologised to Mauri Keskitalo for going alone when his team-mate was wide open.

    "He said the chance to chip the ball over the goalkeeper was just too good to pass up," Keskitalo said.

    Although Litmanen racked up seven goals in 18 league games, his finest of all for MyPa was also his most important: a fantastic outside-of-the-boot curler that looped over the goalkeeper in the 89th minute of the 1992 Finnish Cup final to secure a 2-0 win. That performance helped Litmanen land Finland’s Footballer of the Year award and convinced Ajax scout Ton Pronk to head back to Amsterdam with a glowing report for manager Louis van Gaal.

  • Van Gaal's magic No.10

    Jari Litmanen Ajax 1995

    Litmanen blossomed into a prolific scorer and consistent creator under the tutelage of Ajax manager Louis van Gaal

    A week later, Litmanen arrived for his trial at Ajax, his ultimate ambition within touching distance. "It had always been my dream to become a professional footballer. That wasn't possible in Finland, as we didn't have professional football there," he said. "That’s why I went to Ajax - to Amsterdam."

    At first, he feared it was a mirage. Van Gaal was far from impressed by Litmanen's first friendly performance as a right-sided midfielder and was prepared to send him back to Finland. With Dennis Bergkamp ruled out of the next game through injury, however, Litmanen was allowed to play in his preferred attacking midfield role. His performance was exemplary, and set the foundations for a decisive change.

    A year later, Bergkamp was sold to Inter so that Litmanen could take over as first-choice No.10, while Wim Jonk departed and the experienced Frank Rijkaard came back from AC Milan. "Bergkamp and Jonk were fantastic footballers, but Rijkaard and Litmanen provided better balance in the team," Van Gaal said. "With them, we became unbeatable."

    Years later, the coach would tell Litmanen: "Throughout my career, I have always looked for a carbon copy of you. I couldn’t pay you a higher compliment."

    After barely playing in his first season, Litmanen was phenomenal right from the off in his second, slotting into a team full of young, technically sound players who adhered to Van Gaal’s strict system. Linking up with Marc Overmars, Ronald de Boer, Edgar Davids and Clarence Seedorf, the Finnish import tied it all together as his prolific goal-scoring ability and foresight shone through.

    "That position was tailor-made for him," said ex-Ajax captain Danny Blind, the oldest member of that team. "His positional awareness is exceptional. A number 10 can function as a second striker, but also as a true midfielder - it makes you a real team player. He excelled in both aspects."

    After scoring twice in a 4-0 demolition of Feyenoord in the Dutch Supercup at De Kuip, Litmanen went on to net 21 times in his first 20 Eredivisie matches. That run included two season-defining moments.

    Litmanen was an excruciating thorn in PSV's side as Ajax dominated against their fellow title-challengers, only for him to see chance after chance snuffed out by goalkeeper Hans van Breukelen. In the 72nd minute, Litmanen had a header parried by the legendary shot-stopper, but Finidi George knocked it over the line to break the deadlock. As Ajax burst forward minutes later with two against one, Peter van Vossen knocked the ball to Litmanen, who stopped in his tracks and curled it towards goal from the edge of the box, but it bounced back off the post.

    Perhaps thinking that chance was too easy, the mullet-sporting magician killed the game off in the 88th minute from the tightest of angles. After gathering the ball outside the box and skipping over two felled players, he ended up almost at the byline before turning and sending it over the crowd blocking the goal and into the net.

    Six weeks later, Ajax were 2-0 down at home to reigning champions Feyenoord inside the opening 20 minutes when Blind’s cross came looping down and was met by the swinging boot of Litmanen and bounced into the bottom corner. Despite their efforts, Ajax had to wait until the 88th minute to finally pull level as George flicked a De Boer cross back into the middle, where Litmanen outjumped Peter Bosz to head in from close range.

    Later that year, Ajax trounced Go Ahead Eagles 4-0 with Litmanen scoring two and setting up the others. He also fired in a hat-trick against Besiktas en route to reaching the Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals. The Finn just couldn't be stopped - he was the Eredivisie’s top scorer with 26 goals as Ajax won the title for the first time in four years.

    "Jari wasn’t about dribbling; he was about the perfect first touch, knowing exactly when to break away from an opponent, impeccable timing, and a natural instinct for scoring goals. All these qualities made him unique," Ronald de Boer said on a Dutch TV show reflecting on that era.

  • Champions League glory

    Jari Litmanen of Ajax and Claudio Panucci of AC Milan
    Getty Images Sport

    It was in the 1994-95 campaign that the Dutch giants and Litmanen reached the pinnacle of European football

    Ajax proved (almost) unbeatable the following season, as an extra-time defeat to Feyenoord in the KNVB Beker quarter-final was all that prevented them from securing the treble.

    Ajax strolled to the league title, finishing seven points clear of Roda JC. Litmanen’s 17 goals weren’t enough to land the top scorer prize as his teenage team-mate Patrick Kluivert one-upped him, though Ronaldo was miles ahead of both with 30 for third-placed PSV.

    Despite their domestic dominance, few gave Van Gaal’s young upstarts a chance in the Champions League, but they proved capable of rising to even the most terrifying challenges in their opening game of the competition.

    Fabio Capello’s AC Milan were the reigning champions of Europe having demolished Cruyff’s Barcelona 4-0 in the final, and the Ajax players were star struck lining up against the likes of Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Zvonimir Boban and 1987 Ballon d'Or winner Ruud Gullit.

    “The first game was at home against Milan and we felt no pressure because everyone just expected us to lose," Litmanen told FourFourTwo.

    After De Boer put the hosts ahead early in the second-half, Overmars found Litmanen unmarked at the back post, and he smashed a shot past Sebastiano Rossi. Suddenly, Ajax had swagger.

    The No.10 masterminded a comeback against AEK Athens two weeks later, equalising before he poked through for Kluivert to grab the winner. Then, a smart run off the ball made Litmanen an easy passing option for Davids, and he slammed in an 85th-minute equaliser against Salzburg.

    Two minutes into the return clash with Milan at San Siro, the maestro raced ahead of the Rossoneri defenders to control a De Boer ball and bury it, sending the Dutch side on the way to another 2-0 success.

    After topping the group by five points and overpowering Hajduk Split 3-0 in the quarter-finals, Ajax met Bayern Munich in the semis. Despite creating many opportunities from near and far, Van Gaal’s men couldn't break through Giovanni Trapattoni's team in Munich. But the return leg in Amsterdam was a different story.

    Litmanen tried to pull off an acrobatic effort early on, but it was headed away before he could meet it. De Boer prevented the ball from going out for a corner by heading it back across goal, where Litmanen nodded over the line to break the deadlock. Bayern, however, battled back to equalise.

    "At that point, with the away goal, we were out. We told ourselves: ‘No problem, look around, the stadium is full, the crowd is behind us’," Litmanen recalled.

    A George wonderstrike and a goal from De Boer put Ajax 3-1 up at half-time before Litmanen removed any doubt took early in the second period with a smooth turn, run and finish. The Dutch side won 5-2 and were set to face a familiar foe in the final: AC Milan.

    In the week building up to the decider in Vienna, Litmanen was struggling with hayfever, and there were genuine fears he would miss the game. "I couldn’t sleep and was only getting a few hours of rest during the day," he recalled. "My eyes were red, my throat was sore and I didn’t feel right. On the Monday, Van Gaal asked me if he could count on me to play in the final on Wednesday. Of course, I said yes."

    The midfielder made the starting XI, but struggled: "I wasn’t at my best, and when you face Marcel Desailly, you need to be 100 pe cent, so it was really tough."

    He wasn’t the only one. Ajax had a tougher time breaking through the Rossoneri in what Frank de Boer called "a sh*tty game”. Eventually, in the 70th minute, Van Gaal made the decisive change, bringing Kluivert on for Litmanen. Fifteen minutes later, the young striker stumbled forward to latch onto a pass from Rijkaard and squeezed it into the bottom corner.

    "It was the worst of the three games we played against Milan that season, but we won. Patrick Kluivert came on for me and scored the winning goal – I joke with him that it was an ugly goal, but it doesn’t matter. We won the Champions League," Litmanen said.

    Ajax made it back in the final again the next season, and as well as playing another stupendous role in their third straight Eredivisie success, Litmanen was the top scorer in the continental competition with nine goals.

    After scoring a hat-trick against Ferencvaros, he drifted in behind the Real Madrid defence to score the opener as Ajax won 2-0 at the Bernabeu. Then, when the Dutch side trailed 1-0 against Panathinaikos heading into the semi-final second leg, it was the Lahti-born star who scored twice in Greece to turn the tie around and book a ticket to the final in Rome against Juventus.

    For all of the talent in Ajax's squad, the Bianconeri had highlighted the Nordic knight as the key threat. "He was undoubtedly the most dangerous, he was in a moment when if he touched the ball he scored," Sergio Porrini said of Litmanen. “And in fact he did."

    After a mix-up between Frank de Boer and Edwin van der Sar gifted a 12th-minute opener to Fabrizio Ravanelli, Ajax relied on Litmanen’s quick thinking to pull level. A De Boer free-kick was saved by Angelo Peruzzi, but Litmanen was there to muscle off a defender and finish it off. The game went to penalties, and although Litmanen scored his effort, Juventus won the shootout 4-2.

    Litmanen stayed at Ajax for the remainder of the 90s, but that great team was torn apart by other European sides in the wake of the Bosman ruling. Having consistently rejected lucrative offers over the years, the goal-scoring playmaker eventually opted to reunite with Van Gaal, the De Boers, Kluivert and Winston Bogarde by returning to Camp Nou.

    "Three clubs made an offer in 1999: Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich," he told The Guardian. "It was not difficult to choose Barca: they had the same philosophy as Ajax. They are two different clubs who are built from the same source. I have heard Guardiola say: ‘Cruyff built the chapel, and we just painted it.’"

  • Passing on his knowledge

    FBL-ENG-NED-LEGENDS-LIVERPOOL-AJAX
    AFP

    Injuries prevented Litmanen from maintaining that level, but he still impacted some of the greats over the years

    Right away, injuries destroyed Litmanen's hopes of replicating his Ajax wizardry at Barcelona, while Van Gaal suggested he didn’t have the "character or the personality" to adapt to his new surroundings. He started just 18 of his 32 appearances as the Blaugrana failed to win a single trophy in the 1999-2000 campaign, and Litmanen was then frozen out of the squad altogether until he completed a free transfer to Liverpool midway through the next season. Still, there was one legend in the making who felt Litmanen’s impact.

    "I was 18 or 19 years old, and it was a difficult time for me," Xavi told the documentary 'King Litmanen'. "Jari helped me a great deal. He always found something encouraging to say. I was amazed that, even after a gruelling training session, Jari would stay behind to practice on his own. His technique and tactical awareness served as an example for us younger players."

    Litmanen said of his young apprentice: "He watched my movement and how I handled the ball very closely. It’s wonderful, of course, that I was able to help through my own actions and words… I was more than happy to do it - after all, I received the same kind of guidance myself when I was a young player in Lahti."

    Still only 29 when he arrived at Anfield in January 2001, the nine-time Finnish Footballer of the Year made a similar impression on his team-mates. "From the moment I saw Jari Litmanen at Melwood, I was bewitched," legendary Reds midfielder Gerrard wrote in his autobiography. "He was like a chess grandmaster, always anticipating three or four moves ahead."

    Carragher, meanwhile, wondered what might have been had one of Liverpool’s earlier attempts to sign Litmanen gone through: “I wish we’d have got him years before. When we got him, I thought, 'Wow, what a player.' But he was just too injury-prone. He’d play two games, then he’d be out again."

    He added: "We always talk about the number 10. But at Liverpool, the number seven was honoured – Kenny Dalglish, Peter Beardsley…. Jari, with his skills, would have been absolutely the perfect number seven. If he had arrived at Liverpool before Barca, I'm sure he would have left a bigger mark."

    As well as being in awe of the the football knowledge and devotion to training, Dietmar Hamman was similarly hypnotised by Litmanen's ability, telling The Athletic: "He wasn’t the quickest but he didn’t need to be. His great strength was his vision and ability to pick the right pass. In terms of skill and technical ability, he’s up there with the best, if not the best I ever played with. In five-a-sides in training, some of the stuff he did in small spaces was just unbelievable. He had eyes in the back of his head. I always thought I had good vision, but then I watched him!.."

    Across two-and-a-half seasons on Merseyside, Litmanen made just 43 appearances. In his final season, Liverpool claimed the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup, but the Ajax legend hardly played a role beyond his early opener in the 4-2 FA Cup fifth-round win over Manchester City.

    He later complained of "politics" playing a key role in his lack of playing time in England, suggesting Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Emile Heskey benefited from favouritism. "I, on the other hand, was a foreigner. Statistically, I should have played more but I was still on the bench," he explained to Unibet.

    Returning to Ajax under Ronald Koeman, the pattern repeated. This time, it was young Swedish striker Ibrahimovic that Litmanen took under his wing.

    "Litmanen had an immediate, motivating effect on me," Ibrahimovic wrote. "Many of the guys at Ajax were playing only for themselves. They wanted nothing more than to be sold to bigger clubs, and it often felt like we were playing against each other rather than against our opponents. On the pitch, Jari would guide me, practically taking me by the hand. He talked, coached, gave advice, and quite simply made me a better player."

    Just as Europe's best defenders and goalkeepers couldn't stifle him in the mid-90s, Litmanen refused to let his persistent fitness troubles keep him down. He went on to play for several more teams across four countries - including a return to the Premier League with Fulham - before unofficially closing his career at HJK in 2011 at the age of 40.

    Then, in July 2026, aged 55, he played for the third team of Estonian side Kalev Tallinn. Coming off the bench in the 4-2 win, he got to play alongside his 20-year-old son Caro. Litmanen, it seems, still has some guidance to pass on.