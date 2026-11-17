The very etymology of Totti's position suggests that he could do everything. A trequartista - roughly translated to mean three-quarters specialist - is a player who is everywhere yet simultaneously undefined. He is not a No.10, nor a second striker. Really, a trequartista's job is to play just behind the central striker, and pop up, well, everywhere. The game doesn't necessarily have to run entirely through them, but they are expected to produce in the high-pressure moments. And that's what Totti did.

Totti supposedly never had a set position growing up, but he was a magician with the ball at his feet almost as soon as he could walk. There are stories of him dancing around eight-year-olds at the age of four, and by his early teenage years, every club wanted a piece of him. Totti eventually made the grade at Roma, playing two years up with the Under-15s before being fast-tracked through the age groups to the senior side.

Some coaches insisted that such a gifted attacker be used as a central striker, but Totti's eye for a pass made him a dangerous creative player, too. It didn't matter in youth football - he scored, assisted, and spent game after game making opponents look silly.

In late March 1993, manager Vujadin Boskov, supposedly after being pestered by midfielder Sinisa Mihajlovic, threw a 16-year-old Totti into a game against Brescia with five minutes remaining. It was not a dream debut.

“I went out, warmed-up for 10 seconds and went on. I only touched the ball a couple of times – I was too excited and too happy," Totti later recalled.

By the mid-1990s, though, Totti was too good to ignore. Carlo Mazzone was the first coach to truly trust him, as he was for another young Italian, Andrea Pirlo. In 1995, Totti was a regular for the Giallorossi, playing as a second striker.

“I almost didn’t want him to be discovered, because at 17 you can lose your head," Roma legend Ruggiero Rizzitelli told FourFourTwo.