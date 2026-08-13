Didier Drogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the 10 best signings of Jose Mourinho's trophy-laden career so far - ranked

Jose Mourinho has had a very busy summer. Real Madrid are in the process of a rebuild after bringing the 63-year-old back for a second spell in the dugout, having failed to win a single piece of major silverware across the last two seasons.

Los Blancos have backed Mourinho to the hilt, forking out a combined €200 million (£171m/$231m) on Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries, while Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate have also joined on free transfers. Adding to a squad that already contains superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Madrid look ready to challenge Barcelona for domestic supremacy and go far in the Champions League once again.

Mourinho, who is the subject of a blockbuster new Netflix documentary, guided Real to La Liga glory in 2010-11 with a record haul of 100 points, and also boasts a pair of Champions League triumphs, with Porto and Inter, respectively. He will, then, be very confident about delivering more success at the Bernabeu and getting maximum value for money out of the new arrivals.

History proves that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has a shrewd eye for talent, and a bargain. Below, GOAL runs through the 10 best signings of Mourinho's glittering career so far...