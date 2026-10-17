Crisis at Corinthians: Memphis Depay, Jesse Lingard and what led the fallen Brazilian giants to desperately hire Clarence Seedorf

The mood in the dressing room that Seedorf is walking into could hardly be lower, though. Player salaries have been unpaid or significantly delayed for months, naturally causing motivation levels to plummet.

Former Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Paulista felt compelled to speak out after the Palmeiras game, and fought back tears while describing how the situation is impacting the entire squad. "I gave up a lot to live a dream, and now I’m living a nightmare," he said. "If anyone from the board wants to talk to me and say I said something stupid, I’ll come back and say it again.

"We need protection. We need to get our salaries paid, to keep our employees paid. I’m suffering a lot, truly. Many times I try to give my best on the field, and sometimes it doesn’t happen, things from outside are affecting me too much. From the board, from the presidency, it’s affecting the players a lot. I try to convey to them (my team-mates) that we have to focus only on football. All of this will pass. I hope Corinthians can sort everything out."

Seedorf has vowed to "give my all and build a team that fights for every ball, every minute, every victory", but why would any of the club's stars fight for a board that has let them down so badly? Spare a thought for Jesse Lingard, too, who surely wouldn't have joined Corinthians in March had he truly understood the club's malaise.

It would appear that Lingard was sold a dream, and not just by club officials. "I came here to win trophies. He [Depay] told me that it's the biggest club in Brazil and described the fans, their passion. And that was definitely a deciding factor in my decision to accept," the Englishman said at his unveiling, having played with Depay at Manchester United for two seasons between 2015 and 2017.

The reality is, Lingard joined another fallen footballing giant. That fact that Corinthians targeted the 33-year-old in the first place is extra proof of that, as he'd just spent the best part of two years in South Korea with FC Seoul.

Lingard hasn't done anything of note at the top level since at least 2022, and, unsurprisingly, he's fallen well short of expectations at the Neo Quimica Arena. Restricted to only 11 starts in all competitions so far, Lingard has just three goal involvements to his name, the last of which came in May.

Corinthians wasted more money on a big name instead of scouting for more suitable free agents, with Lingard's struggles mirroring a team that is completely devoid of identity. Seedorf could hardly have picked a more daunting project for his return to football.

If he cannot turn things around, not only will Seedorf's coaching reputation be in tatters again, but Corinthians could be left in limbo for some time. In the event that they do fall into the second tier, bouncing straight back up would be near impossible with the resulting TV and sponsorship revenue losses, while they'd have to sell their best players just to keep the lights on.

Never has the club's future looked so bleak. Only a miracle can save them now.