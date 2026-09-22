Cavan Sullivan steps into the spotlight, Yunus Musah gets a fresh start: Five big storylines to watch in USMNT fall camp

Welcome to the U.S. Men's National Team's new era. It's one centered around youth, but also one built on a familiar 2026 World Cup foundation. Yet the message is clear: 2030 will be here before anyone knows it, and manager Mauricio Pochettino isn't wasting much time in preparing for that fact.

It's why the U.S. squad is littered with teenagers who have gone from social media darlings to legitimate club-level contributors. It's also why there are veterans aplenty to mentor them and ease what is always a complicated transition. Over the next two weeks, the USMNT will play four friendlies against a group of semi-familiar foes and very familiar rivals. Each will provide big tests for the USMNT's youngest stars.

After that, the focus will become clearer. Some will be sorted into the U20 group ahead of the U20 World Cup. Others will focus on the U23 team's Olympic aims. And some might just stick around for the start of this 2030 World Cup cycle, which has its first competitive games coming up in November with the Nations League.

Before November, the U.S. have this camp, though. Here are the storylines to watch and why they matter...