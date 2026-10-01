'A platform of music discovery...not just a game' - Inside EA FC 27's soundtrack and how a place on the playlist can change an artist's life

The process of curating a soundtrack is a long one. In fact, the process for FC 28 has already begun.

“When did FC 27 come out?" Schnur asks. "We start the day after for next year. We work on it for 364 days. That's a lie. We take maybe two days in there, but the truth is we've already started our kickoff meetings for 28."

Curating the FC 27 soundtrack felt particularly personal for Schnur, EA’s worldwide president of music and marketing. Over 25 years at the company, he has helped shape soundtracks across FIFA, EA FC, Madden and other Electronic Arts games. As he assembled this year’s playlist, those past classics kept bringing him back to one question: could the new soundtrack live up to them?

“It comes with a responsibility, which I don't take lightly,” he says.

Schnur wants each year’s soundtrack to feel fresh and make a bigger impact than the last. Over the past year or two, he’s noticed players around the world sharing their favorite songs from FIFA 09, FIFA 14 and FC 26 on social media, a reminder of how much those soundtracks mean to them.

“I've made a significant concerted effort over the last one to two years to bring FC back to the glory days of FIFA music," he says. "In other words, I want people raving about the music from FC 27, like they rave about FIFA 09 or FIFA 14. Those are always the bar. That's where the arguments start. I wanted to start those up again.”

To start up those discussions, Schnur continued to go global. Some of the game’s most memorable songs were in languages few would have expected. If EAFC is to be the videogame ambassador of soccer, it needs to speak all of the languages of soccer, and Schnur feels that responsibility.

It’s why he goes to Brazil to get artists like Nono and Kyan. It’s why Japanese-American rapper Miyachi gets to represent Tokyo and New York. It’s why the total playlist ends up at 120 songs from 36 countries, offering little tastes of the game all over the world. The hope is that you may hear a style of music that you’ve never heard before.

That’s what happened to Kyan, and that’s how he began his own music journey. Growing up in Brazil, the music on offer was somewhat limited. Video games, like EAFC, opened his eyes to genres elsewhere.

“We only listened to something very niche, which was funk, and lived that whole culture,” he says. “I got access to other types of music and understood what people were doing and rhyming, much like many hip-hop songs that were on the FC playlist. This opened me up to understand other types of music in a cultural way, outside of a bubble, where I could talk to people about the game and also about these artists, because they are part of this universe.

“So it was like a new catalog for someone who would be totally imprisoned living only that. This playlist? It's a catalog of knowledge, and it’s exchanging knowledge between various cultures.”

Schnur sees it that way, too. As someone who has been in the music business for decades, he’s willing to let everyone in on a little secret: the words don’t matter. The language doesn’t matter, either. What matters, he says, is feeling.

“Music is not meant to be heard; it's meant to be felt,” he says, “and the language is not a barrier. When I was a kid, there were songs in German. I could age myself here and talk about like Nena and '99 Luftballons' and sh*t like that. Who said that music can't trigger an emotional response in us all, especially when it's connected to something that you love?

“I think it's all about the feel, and in this case, it's all about aligning itself with the thing that you love the most. I don’t know, look at Phil Collins’ 'In the Air Tonight' in [the movie] The Hangover. Now, we'll forever laugh when we hear the drum break. That is the idea on steroids.”

The hope, then, is that fans will associate moments of joy with the soundtrack that accompanied it. And, for artists, the hope is that those moments of joy lead to new listeners that wouldn’t have otherwise found them.