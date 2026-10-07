Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and the next Golden Generation? Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT youth movement raises the ceiling for 2030

For years, there has been talk of a U.S. men’s national team “Golden Generation,” a group featuring Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah that would change American soccer for good. For months, though, the conversation has shifted. Were they golden? Did they do enough? Do they have more time left?
Those questions, as it turns out, might not tell the whole story. The term “Golden Generation” suggests something rare, a group that cannot easily be replicated. Yet there is reason to believe the generations that follow might be golden, too.
For this September/October window, USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino called in 13 uncapped players. Eight were teenagers. Meanwhile, stars like Pulisic, McKennie and Folarin Balogun were left at home. Yet, as the dust settled, the USMNT had won all four games, beating Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada. Seven different players scored. Four were teenagers, including the two youngest scorers in program history.
This camp was the start of something. It was the beginning of Pochettino’s process of fusing generations into a new version of the USMNT. It will take players both young and old to navigate the road to 2030. More than anything, this camp showed that the program’s youngest players might just be up for the challenge.
"For sure, the future with these young talented players, plus the senior players that we have, I think we have a very good mix," Pochettino said. "I think and hope that we can guide this group of players to reach our best level and compete in our best way, trying to be with the big national teams in the future."
A successful camp, then, one that began the process Pochettino is referring to. For Pochettino, though, it was all according to plan.