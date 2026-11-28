Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United's crisis reached a new low on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino's first home game in charge ended in a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford. Despite the toxic atmosphere at Old Trafford, Youri Tielemans has urged his team-mates to remain united behind their new manager's tactical vision.

Advertisement

Old Trafford nightmare for Pochettino

The dawn of the Pochettino era at Old Trafford has quickly turned into a nightmare, with Manchester United suffering a second consecutive 4-0 thrashing. The defensive struggles have also seen the Red Devils fail to keep a clean sheet in any of their opening 12 league games for only the second time in their history, having previously endured the same run in the 1930-31 top-flight season.

Reflecting on the dismal performance, midfielder Tielemans did not hide from the reality of the situation during his post-match duties. Speaking to BBC MOTD, the Belgian international expressed the collective pain within the dressing room: 'Tough. It is not pleasant. You lose at home 4-0, you don't score, you concede and lose the game in the end, which is tough to take. It is tough because we create chances to score. Then we don't score, and they get a chance, and they get a half chance, and it is a goal, then all of a sudden it is 2-0. Tough to take.'

Tielemans calls for unity

The half-time whistle at Old Trafford was greeted by a chorus of boos after Callum Wilson fired Brentford into a commanding position with two goals in the space of 13 minutes. The striker opened the scoring in the 19th minute, finding space between two defenders to convert Dango Ouattara's pass, before doubling his tally with a powerful finish after Mikkel Damsgaard had split United's defence and Ouattara created further space.

Manchester United's hopes of mounting a comeback were dashed in the 82nd minute when Kristoffer Ajer turned home from a corner, exposing the hosts' ongoing struggles at set pieces. Kevin Schade then added further misery in the closing stages, delicately chipping the ball over Senne Lammens to seal an emphatic victory and leave Pochettino's side with back-to-back 4-0 defeats.

Advertisement Advertisement

'Tough times at the moment,' Tielemans continued. 'We need to fight, stick together and work on the training pitch. It is not good times. Of course, it is completely normal, the fans are there with us, they don't feel well, and we don't feel well as players. We are frustrated as well. It is not happening for us at the moment. We need to keep fighting. You do it as a team. We have not been good enough as a team. That is the truth. We need to accept it, take responsibility and move on.'

Related Topics

Premier League Matches Everton vs Liverpool Fubo

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Fubo

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Fubo

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Fubo

Crystal Palace vs Hull City Fubo

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Fubo

Brentford vs Newcastle United Fubo













Trusting the Pochettino process

Despite the difficult start to his tenure, Tielemans is convinced that Pochettino is the right man to lead the rebuild. The Argentine took charge of Manchester United following Michael Carrick's departure but is yet to record a victory in his first three games at the helm, suffering a 4-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool before drawing 2-2 with Sporting CP in the Champions League, followed by another 4-0 loss against Brentford.

Addressing the managerial change, Tielemans added: 'It is what it is, you come in the middle of the season and there is a load of games. He is trying to put his ideas in place, to put his message to try to get them across to the team. You don't see the work going on behind the scenes as the results are negative. Hopefully, they will come. We know it is not positive times. We have not won a game since Roma at home in the Champions League before the break. We just need to get that feeling back in the next game.'

Advertisement

United face bottom-place threat

The defeat leaves Manchester United languishing in 19th place with just eight points - their lone victory of the season still the triumph over Ipswich back in August - while Brentford's impressive win lifts them up to fifth on 20 points. Worse still for United, they could drop to the very foot of the Premier League table on Sunday should Crystal Palace beat Hull City.