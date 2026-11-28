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Pressure is mounting on Xabi Alonso after Chelsea suffered a third successive Premier League defeat in a 3-2 loss at Nottingham Forest on Friday night. Amid a hostile evening that saw Wesley Fofana jeered by his own supporters following a controversial interview, the Blues boss issued a rallying call to the club.

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Chelsea slump to third straight defeat

Chelsea's miserable run in the Premier League continued on Friday night as they fell 3-2 away to Forest. The setback marked a third consecutive league loss for the Blues and piled further scrutiny on manager Alonso. Forest seized control through a stunning early volley from Igor Jesus, before Morgan Gibbs-White struck twice to steer the hosts to victory. Substitute Emmanuel Emegha netted a double for the visitors, yet his goals ultimately proved in vain.

Beyond the result, the evening was overshadowed by a fractious atmosphere in the away end. Fofana found himself targeted by his own club's supporters, who jeered the defender every time he touched the ball.

Alonso demands unity in the dressing room

Despite the growing tension on the pitch and in the stands, Alonso immediately jumped to Fofana's defence during his post-match press conference. The Chelsea boss stressed that the entire club must remain united to weather the storm.

"We have to stick together, and everyone that is in the changing room, everyone in the team is needed," Alonso said, as quoted by TNT Sports. "We need to help, and we need to go through these tough moments all together, and we don't leave anyone apart.

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"We need to support everyone. That is because we need everyone, and we need the fans. We need all the players. We need to stick together because if not, things will get more complicated, and that's what we want to do."

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Why Chelsea fans turned on Fofana

The anger directed at Fofana stemmed from an unauthorised interview with French YouTuber Zach Nani. In the footage, the defender appeared to joke about missing his spot-kick during last month's Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool.

The Frenchman is said to have apologised to his team-mates for those remarks, but his night at Forest went from bad to worse when he conceded a penalty for Gibbs-White's second goal.

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When pressed on whether the supporters' hostile reaction would make it difficult to select Fofana moving forward, Alonso remained guarded. "Well, I'm thinking right after the game, and for the next games. We will see," he replied.

Uncertain road ahead for Alonso and Fofana

Alonso now faces a delicate balancing act as he prepares Chelsea for their upcoming fixtures. Three successive Premier League defeats have already turned up the heat on the manager, leaving little margin for error.

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Deciding how to handle Fofana will be one of his most pressing dilemmas in the coming days. Reintegrating a player who has lost the backing of the travelling fans carries obvious risks, yet Alonso has publicly committed to keeping the squad together.