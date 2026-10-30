'I could write half a book!' – Xabi Alonso reflects on wild first three months at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso provided comprehensive injury updates ahead of Saturday's match against Manchester United, confirming Maxence Lacroix faces weeks on the sidelines. Alonso also reflected on his hectic first three months in charge at Stamford Bridge.
Lacroix sidelined as Chelsea navigate defensive blow
Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix has been ruled out until after the upcoming international break after suffering an injury, manager Xabi Alonso confirmed. The setback leaves the Blues short of central defensive options ahead of their clash with Manchester United.
However, Alonso revealed that fellow defender Pep Chavarria has returned to the matchday squad.
Midfielder Moises Caicedo has also been cleared to play following minor fitness concerns.
Alonso outlines Fofana chance and Martinez mask possibility
With Lacroix unavailable, Alonso backed Wesley Fofana to step up alongside Levi Colwill and Josh Acheampong. "With Max's injury, we have Wes... Even if he missed the penalty, I think that he had a good game. He was consistent, he was strong and I saw many positives," Alonso said.
Regarding goalkeeper Emi Martinez's potential return, Alonso noted: "In case he's ready to play, he will need a face mask probably."
Young defender Aaron Anselmino remains sidelined as he recovers from recurring fitness issues.
Alonso reflects on rapid Chelsea learning curve
Reflecting on his opening three months in the Stamford Bridge dugout, Alonso admitted the experience has been immensely intense. "Oh, many things. So many things. Maybe I could write half a book from these three months. So many more to come," Alonso smiled.
Addressing discipline following Cole Palmer's recent red card against Tottenham, Alonso added: "We have spoken, yes, about the game, about things that we can improve... Cole is smart, he loves the game, he loves enjoying it."
"To feel that we are consistent, I think that we need to be more regular," the coach emphasized.
Chelsea seek consistency starting against Manchester United
Alonso urged his players to embrace strong core principles as they build long-term tactical security.
The manager expects a vastly improved performance compared to last weekend's domestic setback.
Chelsea target three vital home points against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.